Adam Sandler to lead Netflix’s new Halloween comedy

Adam Sandler will be leading an impressive cast of actors for Netflix’s upcoming Halloween comedy.

Advertising

The untitled movie, written by the 52-year-old actor in collaboration with Tim Herlihy, will be directed by Steve Brill, the streaming giant said in a statement.

The film will feature Sandler’s Grown Ups co-stars Kevin James, Maya Rudolph, Steve Buscemi and Rob Schneider.

Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta and Michael Chiklis will also star alongside Kenan Thompson, China Anne McClain, Paris Berelc, Tim Meadows, Colin Quinn, June Squibb, Shaquille O’Neal, Karan Brar, Noah Schnapp, Mikey Day, Melissa Villaseor, Kym Whitley, Lavell Crawford, Betsy Sodaro, George Wallace, Blake Clark.

“Despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts (and its legendary Halloween celebration), Hubie Dubois is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike. But this year, something really is going bump in the night, and it’s up to Hubie to save Halloween,” the official logline of the show read.

The comedy will be produced by Happy Madison Productions.