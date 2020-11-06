Adam Sandler’s Hubie Halloween becomes Netflix’s most popular movie of 2020

Hubie Halloween began streaming on October 6. (Photo: Netflix)

The Adam Sandler brand keeps going strong. His horror-comedy Hubie Halloween has been declared the most popular Netflix movie so far in the United States, according to Variety.

Hubie Halloween is also more popular than any Netflix show so far.

The film, which began streaming on October 6, had Adam Sandler playing the role of a town dunce. A man who loves Halloween, he does his best to make sure the celebration does not go out of hand, and the inhabitants of Salem stay safe.

Hubie Halloween divided critics, scoring 51 per cent on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

The Indian Express’ review of the film read, “Overall, Hubie Halloween is a likeable movie. It is fun despite everything. It will make you laugh, and will keep you hooked for every one of those 100 minutes. There are worse ways to spend time.”

Previously, Adam Sandler has done movies like The Ridiculous 6, Murder Mystery, The Meyerowitz Stories and the award-winning Uncut Gems for Netflix.

