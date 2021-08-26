scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 26, 2021
Must Read

Here’s the voice-actor who replaced Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man in MCU series What If…?

You perhaps could not tell the difference but Robert Downey Jr did not voice the character of Tony Stark in the latest What If...? episode.  Here's who filled in for the Iron Man actor.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 26, 2021 5:06:15 pm
What If, what if mcuWhat If...? streams on Disney Plus Hotstar in India. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

The latest episode of Marvel Studios’ alternate history animated series What If…?, titled, “What If… The World Lost Its Mightiest Heroes?”, was pretty dark. In the episode, the world loses what would have eventually been Avengers. The superheroes are being killed by a mysterious, unseen force. It is up to Natasha Romanoff and Nick Fury to find out who the culprit is.

Read the episode's review |What If…? Episode 3 review: Nick Fury watches helplessly as our heroes fall

But before they do find them, superheroes like Thor, Tony Stark, and the Hulk die.

Interestingly, you perhaps could not tell the difference but Robert Downey Jr did not voice the character of Tony. For unknown reasons, he was not available for the role. It fell to veteran voice actor Mick Wingert. It is a testament to his talent that it hard to tell the difference between his and Downey Jr’s voice.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
More Marvel stuff coming this year |Every MCU film and TV show releasing in 2021: Spider-Man No Way Home, Eternals, Ms Marvel

It must be noted that Wingert is no stranger to Iron Man. He has earlier lent his voice to the character in the English dub of Japanese anime series Marvel Future Avengers.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

In addition to that, he has also voiced the same character in animated films like Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight! and Lego Marvel Super Heroes – Black Panther: Trouble in Wakanda. He has been in other projects based on comic-book as well, including Batman: Year One, and Batman: Assault on Arkham.

Meanwhile, next episode of What If…? will arrive next Wednesday. The series, created by A.C. Bradley, streams on Disney Plus Hotstar in India.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Rhea Kapoor shares new photos from her 'best reception ever'
Rhea Kapoor shares new photos from her ‘best reception ever’

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 26: Latest News

Advertisement