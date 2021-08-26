Here’s the voice-actor who replaced Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man in MCU series What If…?

The latest episode of Marvel Studios’ alternate history animated series What If…?, titled, “What If… The World Lost Its Mightiest Heroes?”, was pretty dark. In the episode, the world loses what would have eventually been Avengers. The superheroes are being killed by a mysterious, unseen force. It is up to Natasha Romanoff and Nick Fury to find out who the culprit is.

But before they do find them, superheroes like Thor, Tony Stark, and the Hulk die.

Interestingly, you perhaps could not tell the difference but Robert Downey Jr did not voice the character of Tony. For unknown reasons, he was not available for the role. It fell to veteran voice actor Mick Wingert. It is a testament to his talent that it hard to tell the difference between his and Downey Jr’s voice.

It must be noted that Wingert is no stranger to Iron Man. He has earlier lent his voice to the character in the English dub of Japanese anime series Marvel Future Avengers.

In addition to that, he has also voiced the same character in animated films like Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight! and Lego Marvel Super Heroes – Black Panther: Trouble in Wakanda. He has been in other projects based on comic-book as well, including Batman: Year One, and Batman: Assault on Arkham.

Meanwhile, next episode of What If…? will arrive next Wednesday. The series, created by A.C. Bradley, streams on Disney Plus Hotstar in India.