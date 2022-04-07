TJ Bhanu unveils her first look from Raj and DK’s Guns and Gulaabs: ‘Make some way for 90s romance…’

Actor TJ Bhanu on Thursday, shared her first look from Netflix series Guns and Gulaabs, which also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao and Gourav Adarsh. The Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K directorial is touted to be a romantic, crime thriller. TJ Bhanu, popular for her roles in Ankahi Kahaniya (2021), Not Out (2022) and Vaazhl (2021), said she is happy to be a part of the project.

TJ Bhanu plays the role of a girl named Chandralekha. Along with the photo, the actor wrote, “Sigh! इतने सारे गनों के बीच गुलाब होना कैसा होता है पिछले तीन महीनो के शूट के दौरान पता चला। Finally I can speak about what I was not supposed to :) My first @Netflix series #GunsAndGulaabs. Here is the 1st look of my Character #CHANDRALEKHA.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T J Bhanu ‘ParvatiMurty’ (@tjbhanu)

She added, “Please make some way for 90s romance, humour and crime drama. a web series directed by My Most favourites @rajanddk And what a honour to share screen, The Coolest @rajkummar_rao, THE IMPRESSIVE @dqsalmaan, The Talented @gouravadarsh & The Brilliant @gulshandevaiah78 and My own Self coming soon on @netflix_in 🔫🌹@iamsumankumar @d2r_films.”

Bhanu also posted the first look posters of her co-actors. She, however, refrained from unveiling the look of actor Gulshan Devaiah in the series as she is “not allowed” to do that as yet. She instead posted an ‘artwork’ showcasing Devaiah’s character.

She wrote, “P.s flaunting my CO-ACTORS 1st looks too..#Gulshan I am not allowed to show your look yet So as of now we will have to we make do with my great Artwork.”

Talking about the show, Raj and DK had earlier said in a statement, “Last year, we had a great outing on Netflix with our indie gem, Cinema Bandi. And now we look forward to a larger collaboration on our first Netflix series, Guns & Gulaabs. We are especially thrilled to roll out this wicked genre mash with some of the finest cast and crew from our country.”