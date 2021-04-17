Actor Sumeet Vyas tests positive for Covid-19, under home quarantine

Actor Sumeet Vyas took to his social media platforms on Friday night to share that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Vyas requested those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested. He said, he has mild to negligible symptoms and is looking forward to getting better.

He wrote on Instagram, “Hello, so I’ve tested positive for Covid-19. I’m taking all the necessary precautions, taking medication prescribed by my doctors and putting myself under home quarantine. Although I’ve very mild to negligible symptoms, but I’d request who’s come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested. Stay safe and see you on the other side soon…”

With the second wave of Covid-19 hitting India badly, many actors have been infected with the virus while working on-set. Following the sharp rise in cases, the Maharashtra government has halted all kind of film, TV, web and ad shoots in the state for fifteen days.

On the work front, Sumeet’s last Bollywood outing was Rajkummar Rao’s Made in China in 2019. He won a lot of accolades for his performance in Amazon Prime Video’s Unpaused, an anthology of stories revolving around the lives of people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. He appeared in Nikkhil Advani’s piece opposite Richa Chadha.