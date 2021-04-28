Actor Jimmy Sheirgill, director E Niwas booked for violating Covid norms in Ludhiana

Actor Jimmy Sheirgill, director Eshwar Niwas and 32 other members of their crew have been booked by the police in Ludhiana, Punjab, for allegedly violating Covid-19 guidelines. The team of the web series Your Honor was found shooting at the city’s Arya Senior Secondary School during the curfew hours, police officials said.

Sub-inspector Maninder Kaur from division number 1 police station, said that FIR was registered against actor Jimmy Sheirgill, director Eshwar Niwas, and crew members Akashdeep Singh and Mandeep Singh. Thirty unidentified persons have also been booked.

She said that when police team visited the spot Tuesday night, 100-150 persons were gathered there in violation of Covid curfew guidelines, which begins at 6 pm in the city. The FIR has been registered under the sections 188 (disobedience to the order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life) of IPC and section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act. Eshwar Niwas, Akashdeep Singh and Mandeep Singh were arrested in the case and granted bail on the spot.

Adapted from an Israeli show ‘Kvodo’, Jimmy Sheirgill starrer ‘Your Honor’ is a web series in which he plays the role of a judge based in Ludhiana whose son is involved in a hit-and-run case. The second season of the show is now being shot.

Eshwar Niwas directed film Shool had won National Award for the best Hindi feature film in 1999.