Actor Gehana Vasisth arrested for allegedly shooting and uploading porn videos

Gehana Vasisth is best known for Alt Balaji's web series Gandii Baat. (Photo: Gehana Vasisth/Instagram)

Vandana Tiwari, better known by her stage name Gehana Vasisth, has been held by Mumbai Police for her alleged role in shooting and uploading porn videos on a website.

A tweet from news agency ANI read, “Actress Gehana Vasisth has been arrested by Property Cell of the Crime Branch for her alleged role in shooting and uploading porn videos on a website. She will be produced before a court in Mumbai today: Mumbai Police.”

Gehana saw some success after winning the Miss Asia Bikini contest in 2012.

Gehana is best known for Alt Balaji’s web series Gandii Baat. She had a lead role in the Star Plus TV show Behenein. She has also appeared in films like Luckhnowi Ishq, Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai, among others.