Actor Gehana Vasisth arrested for allegedly shooting and uploading porn videos

Vandana Tiwari, better known by her stage name Gehana Vasisth, has been held by Mumbai Police for her alleged role in shooting and uploading porn videos on a website.
A tweet from news agency ANI read, “Actress Gehana Vasisth has been arrested by Property Cell of the Crime Branch for her alleged role in shooting and uploading porn videos on a website. She will be produced before a court in Mumbai today: Mumbai Police.”
Gehana saw some success after winning the Miss Asia Bikini contest in 2012.
Gehana is best known for Alt Balaji’s web series Gandii Baat. She had a lead role in the Star Plus TV show Behenein. She has also appeared in films like Luckhnowi Ishq, Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai, among others.
