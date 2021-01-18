Jeet Ki Zid actor Amrita Puri: Amit Sadh has grown so beautifully as a human being and an actor

Amrita Puri is all set to begin 2021 with ZEE5’s Jeet Ki Zid. The web series also stars Amit Sadh and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

In this chat with indianexpress.com, Amrita talks about Jeet Ki Zid, co-star Amit Sadh and the growth of the OTT platform.

Tell us about your character in Jeet Ki Zid.

I play a very strong woman who not only holds her life together but also her family’s life together. In cinema, more than any medium, narratives are usually male-centric. Even though Jeet Ki Zid is all about Deep (Amit), it is also about Jaya (Amrita) and Colonel (Sushant). I saw the scope of performance in my character.

How will you describe the Jeet Ki Zid series?

I would say it is a slice-of-life series with a tinch of drama in it.

Going by the trailer, the series looks like a story of how you stand on your feet after having a great fall. It’s about determination and dedication to not fail. Have you faced such a situation in life?

Yes, of course. In everyone’s life, they face situations that shatter their world for whatever reasons. It takes courage to shrug it off, rise and move on. I really think such situations become a defining point in an individual’s life.

Who were your pillars of strength in a situation where you faced a dead-end?

I would say my parents but I also think spirituality. I am not a very religious person, but I do believe there is a greater power out there.

Jeet Ki Zid revolves around the male character. Do you feel it is important to also have such shows with women as a lead?

Absolutely! But for that to happen, the change has to take place in the real world. I have always said that art mirrors life. We need more female narrative not just in cinema but in India. People often say how Bollywood is male-centric, but if you look at the world, the whole world is male-centric. Girls drop out of school at a young age, which itself stops them from having access to opportunities that men have. So, the change needs to happen not just in films but in the real world too.

How important do you think is the series, especially during the pandemic when your mental ability is tested?

It is important. When you say Jeet Ki Zid, it could be about anything because you need that passion and attitude to overcome situations which life throws at you. At heart, that is what the story (of the series) is about.

It is about how determination can pull you through and how success can be measured in different ways. There is a dialogue that my character says, ‘Ladai sirf maidaan pe nai ladi jaati’. You face battles in life too. Also, I believe that we are also trying to say (through the series) that one can change the world and make a difference with one’s intent and determination.

It has been testing time for human beings across the globe. It is commendable that we have been able to find a way to go on with life.

How was it to shoot for Jeet Ki Zid amid the pandemic?

Honestly, it was so scary. There was nothing normal about going to shoot. If anyone would sneeze, it would stress out everyone. However, it was fantastic to be able to work.

You’ve worked with Amit Sadh in Kai Po Che. How was it sharing screen space with him in Jeet Ki Zid?

It was a great experience. We didn’t have scenes together in Kai Po Che, but it was great to be sharing the screen space with him in Jeet Ki Zid. It is great to see how far he has come and how he has grown so beautifully as a human being and an actor. He’s come a long way. He is a team player. He is very giving as an actor and someone who wants everyone to shine.

How do you see the growth of OTT space as an actor?

I think it’s fantastic. If I am enjoying the parts that are coming my way, and I am still in the business, the credit goes to OTT. I think it has given an opportunity to tell varied stories.

What message do you want the audience to take from Jeet Ki Zid?

I guess the series will teach you to have faith. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, but it is important how you deal with a situation you face.

How does 2021 look for you?

I hope it’s fabulous! Hoping the universe is listening. (laughs)