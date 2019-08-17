Acting is therapeutic for me: Anupriya Goenka

Padmavaat, Tiger Zinda Hai and now Sacred Games are small yet seminal steps in Anupriya Goenka’s quest to become one of the industry’s most versatile performers.

Advertising

Grateful is what Anupriya feels after her performances in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus and Salman Khan-starrer action flick were acknowledged by the critics. She currently stars in Netflix’s critically acclaimed series Sacred Games.

“I truly enjoy and love acting, it’s a passion and is therapeutic for me. It is the one thing that makes me truly happy. My sole goal is to grow as a performer each day.

“The most important factors for any artist, is the honesty towards one’s craft, hard work and passion that guides them,” Anupriya told PTI.

Advertising

The actor says the renewed emphasis of the industry on varying and distinct content has opened a lot of doors for artistes.

“The content and the kind of scripts that are being explored has created a a need for actors who are honest, malleable and versatile in both the mediums. A star definitely adds a huge value to the project but they can’t be only criteria to make anything work anymore.”

She notes that a lot of “experimentation is going on” in both the films and on the web.

“There is interesting and challenging work being done in both the mediums and they are both growing in the right direction. Of course, the onset and growth of the web space is a huge blessing. Also, it offers immense freedom, in terms of scripts, actors, etc.”

At the same time, Anupriya says it is a conscious decision to do less number of films. “It’s a conscious decision to keep trying to do something new, to do things that excite me from my gut. I like to take on roles that help me explore a different side of me, collaborate with people who I’ve always admired or newer people who have something interesting to say.

“It doesn’t matter to me whether it’s a big commercial movie or a relatively small film in terms of scale. All that matters is the role and content of the film and the people collaborating to make it.”

In Netflix’s Sacred Games, she portrays Megha, former partner of Saif Ali Khan’s Sartaj Singh. The show returned with its sophomore season on Independence Day.

“Sartaj’s character goes through a lot of emotional turmoil because of his personal life with Megha, because of his love for her and how they couldn’t manage to keep the relationship together. His relationship with her is a major part of his catharsis. Also, Megha becomes very crucial in his actions as the series progresses.

Up next for Anupriya is actioner War, in which she stars alongside Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

“I’m playing an important part in the movie and that’s all I can say at the moment. I can’t wait for the film to release I’m really excited to see the audience’s reactions.