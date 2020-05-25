Follow Us:
Monday, May 25, 2020
COVID19

Abhishek Banerjee gears up for his Bengali digital debut

Kaali, which features an ensemble cast, including Paoli Dam, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Vidya Malvade, will start streaming from May 29 on ZEE5.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Updated: May 25, 2020 10:05:33 am
abhishek banerjee paatal lok Abhishek Banerjee was most recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

Actor Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday announced that he is set to make his Bengali digital debut with season two of upcoming web series Kaali.

The ZEE5 show features an ensemble cast, including Paoli Dam, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Vidya Malvade.

Abhishek Banerjee took to Instagram and shared a still from the series and captioned it: “I am coming. My first Bengali show.”

View this post on Instagram

Aashchi Aami..My first Bengali Show…#kaali2 #Repost @zee5_bangla (@get_repost) ・・・ ড্রাগ-পাচারকারী জিন লিয়াং-এর মুখোমুখি এবার কালী এই রুদ্ধশ্বাস লড়াই শুরু হতে মাত্র ৫ দিন বাকি। দেখুন #Kaali2, প্রিমিয়ার ২৯শে মে, শুধুমাত্র #ZEE5-এ। . . . @paoli_dam @iamroysanyal @nowitsabhi @vidyamalavade @rahularunodaybanerjee @rohan_ghose @aritsen07 @parambratachattopadhyay @ig_roadshowfilmsofficial #UnleashTheKaaliWithin #Kaali2 #BeCalmBeEntertained #StayHomeStaySafe . . . . #zee5 #zee5originals #zee5bangla #zeebangla #zee5original #zee5premium #zee5show #zee5shows #bengalishow #bengali #bangla #kolkata #bengali

A post shared by abhishek Banerjee (@nowitsabhi) on

The actor was most recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok. He is garnering immense praise for his turn as the dreaded hammer-wielding killer Hathoda Tyagi.

The ZEE5 original, available in Bengali and Hindi, will start streaming from May 29.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Celebrity social media photos: Natasa Stankovic, Priyanka Chopra, Shriya Saran and others
Celebrity social media photos: Natasa Stankovic, Priyanka Chopra, Shriya Saran and others

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 25: Latest News

Advertisement