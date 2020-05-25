Abhishek Banerjee gears up for his Bengali digital debut

Abhishek Banerjee was most recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video) Abhishek Banerjee was most recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

Actor Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday announced that he is set to make his Bengali digital debut with season two of upcoming web series Kaali.

The ZEE5 show features an ensemble cast, including Paoli Dam, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Vidya Malvade.

Abhishek Banerjee took to Instagram and shared a still from the series and captioned it: “I am coming. My first Bengali show.”

The actor was most recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok. He is garnering immense praise for his turn as the dreaded hammer-wielding killer Hathoda Tyagi.

The ZEE5 original, available in Bengali and Hindi, will start streaming from May 29.

