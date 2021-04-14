Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull is top OTT of the week with 5.8 million streams, actor says ‘This is so humbling’

The Big Bull might not have managed to impress many critics but the Abhishek Bachchan starrer is making quite a buzz. The Kookie Gulati directorial, inspired by the life of the controversial stock broker Harshad Mehta, started streaming from April 8 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film has now been announced as the ‘Top OTT original of the week’ by Ormax Media, which aggregates numbers of content on streaming.

Abhishek Bachchan shared the poster of the happy announcement on his social media page, which also showed that the film has had 5.8 million streams till now. It was calculated as per the buzz between April 2-8. Responding to the feat, the 45-year old said that it was amazing and humbling for him, and even thanked people for watching the film.

“This is so amazing and humbling!!! Thank you all so much for watching The Big Bull and for all the love. Really appreciate it,” he tweeted.

This is so amazing and humbling!!! Thank you all so much for watching The Big Bull and for all the love.

Not just Abhishek’s fans but his family also had good things to say about his latest release. His father, actor Amitabh Bachchan wrote a blog saying, “For a Father, it is ever a moment of great pride to see their ‘progress report’ prosper and do well .. I am no different from any other Father .. the mention of such always brings emotion and tears .. particularly when there is an exhibition of immense value.” He also mentioned “that Big Bull had been seen privately within the confines of the home much earlier” but “the excitement of watching it when the entire world shall be seeing it at the same time, was different..”

A few social media users were also quite nasty while reviewing the film. From questioning Abhishek Bachchan’s acting skills to constant comparison with Hansal Mehta’s web series Scam 1992 starring Pratik Gandhi, The Big Bull had to face quite a backlash. Recently junior Bachchan, however, did win hearts with his response to a troll who called his acting ‘3rd grade’.

“As usual @juniorbachchan doesn’t disappoint you with his 3rd rate so called acting in a poorly scripted & badly filmed #TheBigBull @pratikg80 & #Scam1992 are far superior by miles,” wrote a user on Twitter.

Abhishek, known for his subtle yet befitting replies on social media, replied, “Hey man, as long as I’ve not disappointed you, I’m happy. Thank you for taking the time out to see our film.”

Produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit, The Big Bull also stars Nikita Dutta, Ileana D’Cruz, Sohum Shah, Ram Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla. Abhishek Bachchan will next feature in Bob Biswas with Chitrangda Singh and Dasvi co-starring Yami Gautam.