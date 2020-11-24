Abhishek Bachchan: Sons Of The Soil is an honest look at Jaipur Pink Panthers’ journey

Sons of The Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers will stream on Amazon Prime Video from December 4. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video/YouTube)

Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming sports docu-series Sons Of The Soil features the journey of Abhishek Bachchan’s Pro Kabaddi League team Jaipur Pink Panthers. During a virtual press conference on Tuesday, Abhishek spoke about his journey in the digital medium and his excitement towards taking Kabaddi at the international level through the series.

Abhishek Bachchan said, “This entire journey wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Amazon Prime Video and their vision to put this series together. The Sons Of The Soil holds no bar and is an honest look at what all happens in putting a Kabaddi team together and how the players go through an emotional journey of successes and failures. The players are the stars of the show.”

Calling the web, a comfortable platform for him, the actor, who made his digital debut this year with Breathe: Into The Shadows, said, “We get to take Kabaddi, a beautiful sport of India, to the international audience. Through the series, the makers have beautifully put across what it is to be a Kabaddi player.”

The Ludo actor added how the game of Kabaddi has taught him “character building.” He said that sports mirrors life to a large extent and teaches how to “deal with adversity, bounce back and believe in yourself.”

Refuting that a celebrity face is required to make a sport popular, Abhishek said a celebrity can surely grab focus but only the players and their game can make a sport popular.

“Pro Kabaddi League has taught that the stars are the players. No matter which popular face is rooting for the team from the stand, if the team loses, it goes nowhere. I am very happy to use my celebrity status to put focus on sports. If I help bring a certain attention to the stories of the boys and their journey, I am happy. But I do believe a popular face is not required to make a sport popular,” Junior Bachchan stated.

The actor, who has completed 20 years in Bollywood, said that for him the challenge has always been to take the tough decisions for the team because “I get too emotionally involved with my teammates. I treat them like my family.”

