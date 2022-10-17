Abhishek Bachchan shares Breathe Into the Shadows 2 poster, here’s when the web series will drop

Abhishek Bachchan’s much loved web show Breathe is all set to stream its third season. On Monday, the actor shared the first poster and revealed the release date. The Amazon Prime Video series will launch on November 9 on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from Jr Bachchan, the thriller will also star Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Sayami Kher and Naveen Kasturia among others.

The Breathe Into the Shadows 2 poster sees Abhishek standing in front of a wall, which has a sketch of Ravan. Out of his 10 heads, four are crossed out, while the actor stands in a way that his head looks like the fifth one. Sharing the poster, the actor wrote, “It’s time to #BreatheIntoTheShadows once again… New Season, Nov 9.”

Friends and fans instantly dropped comments on the post. Maniesh Paul wrote, “Woohhoo👏,” while Amit Sadh replied, “big love bro !” Fans too seemed excited, as one follower commented, “OMG !!? LITERALLY Jiska itne dino se wait Kiya ….itne dino se nhi itne saal matlab I can’t describe my tears are not stopping 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 J is here 😭😭😭,” and another wrote, “Waiting waiting waiting now its over eagerly waiting to see 🙌🙌 🧿 love you all sir❤️.”

The first season of Breathe (2018) starred R Madhavan as the killer with a heart, while Amit Sadh played the investigating officer. The second season (2020) saw Abhishek Bachchan taking on the role of a concerned father, whose daughter gets kidnapped. Towards the end, fans were in for a shock to find that he doubled up as the psycho killer J, who was behind his daughter’s abduction. As he head to a mental asylum in the climax, Sayami Kher, is seen joining hands with him to plan an escape route for him.

Talking about the adulation he received for the show, Abhishek, in an earlier chat with indianexpress.com, shared how the mere concept of the show grabbed his attention. “I agreed to do it before the end of our very first meeting. The story, characters and their arcs was just what I was looking for. I knew that it was going to be a huge challenge…but isn’t that how it should be? We must challenge ourselves and try to do work that help us push our creative boundaries,” he mentioned.