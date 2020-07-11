Overwhelmed by all your love for Breathe Into The Shadows: Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan plays a psychologist in Breathe Into The Shadows. (Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram) Abhishek Bachchan plays a psychologist in Breathe Into The Shadows. (Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram)

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, on Saturday, took to Twitter to thank the audience for the overwhelming response for Amazon Prime Video series Breath Into The Shadows.

The actor, who plays Avinash Sabharwal in the series, wrote, “I am so overwhelmed by all your love and support for Breathe Into the Shadows. As an actor, our greatest joy is to receive a positive response to our hard work. Reading all your beautiful comments all day has been so wonderful and emotional.”

He credited the success to the director Mayank Sharma whose “conviction has been such a guiding light”, to writers Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli and Arshad Syed and to the producers.

He also thanked his co-stars Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher and others saying that “almost all of the appreciation that Avinash Sabarwal is getting is due to their brilliance.”

“They have all been so understanding, patient and encouraging towards me during the shoot, that whatever my performance is wouldn’t be possible without them,” he wrote.

Abhishek Bachchan concluded the note by saying that the journey of being Avinash Sabharwal in Breathe Into The Shadows was amazing and he hopes that audiences “enjoy watching the series.”

Breathe Into The Shadows, an Amazon Prime Video original, started streaming on the OTT platform on July 10.

