Abhay trailer: Kunal Kemmu means business in ZEE5 original

The trailer of ZEE5’s original series Abhay, starring Kunal Kemmu, is out.

It begins with shots of Abhay aka Kemmu as an investigative officer who is ready to do whatever it takes to solve mysteries. We also gather that Abhay’s only purpose in life is to punish culprits. His intense gaze makes it clear that he means business. Bloodshed, violence and the background score add to the dramatic vibe of the trailer.

Abhay’s personal life gets no mention in the trailer, but it seems a personal tragedy has turned him into a tough investigative officer.

After seeing him in comedy films like Golmaal Again and Dhol, the audience can expect to see Kunal Kemmu in a never-seen-before avatar in Abhay.

Watch the trailer of Abhay starring Kunal Kemmu

Talking about his digital debut, Kunal Kemmu had earlier said, “It’s exciting to explore new formats and push your boundaries as an actor, and Abhay had it all. I am an avid consumer of long format web series like everyone else, and hence I know that a series such as Abhay has all the ingredients that the OTT viewer is looking for. I am very excited to partner with ZEE5, given the content that they have produced and are planning to do in the coming months and I look forward to reach out to the audience with this action-packed concept.”

Abhay, shot in the bylanes of Lucknow, will go on air from February 7 on ZEE5.