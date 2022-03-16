Abhay Season 3 trailer: The Kunal Kemmu starrer is darker and edgier

The makers of Kunal Kemmu starrer Abhay 3 on Wednesday shared the trailer of the upcoming season, which promises to be darker and edgier. In Kunal’s words, the crime thriller is “bigger, bolder and even more ruthless”. He said the Ken Ghosh directorial is “going to make you question everything”. As soon as the trailer begins, we know Kunal’s Abhay Pratap Singh is set to solve cases that will keep you on the edge of your seats. From men who are murdering innocent people to criminals suffering from mental illness, this season of the series has it all.

We meet Tanuj Virwani and Rahul Dev playing murderers, but it is Vijay Raaz that blows our mind. He is described as “the dark force” by the makers. From his look to dialogues, everything about him sends chills down the spine. As the glimpse of the series suggests, Vijay is a head of a cult. He talks about the magic behind ‘aatma ki mukti’, and joining him in the journey is Vidya Malvade.

Earlier, talking about his role in Abhay 3, Vijay Raaz said that his character “has an alter ego” which will give Abhay’s character “a tough time in this season”. Rahul Dev, on the other hand, praised Ken Ghosh as a filmmaker. “Ken is a director with a great visual sense and a crackling sense of humour. I am grateful that I could be a part of this series and I await the audience’s response to it.”

Abhay 3 will see Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh, Rituraj Singh and Elnaaz Nourozi reprising their roles. The series will stream on ZEE5.