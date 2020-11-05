Abhay Season 3 in the works?

Abhay's season 2 released on August 14 this year, and received positive reviews. (Photo Zee5)

It appears the third season of ZEE5’s popular thriller series Abhay is in the works. Kunal Kemmu plays the lead role of investigating officer Abhay Pratap Singh in Abhay.

Kunal had made his digital debut with the first season of the show.

In the first season, Abhay gets involved in a case about two missing kids, Raghu and Pooja, in a village called Chinthari near Lucknow. Apart from the kidnapper, Abhay is also battling with his inner demons.

The season 2 turned out to be much darker and had Abhay coming face-to-face with a ruthless and smart criminal mastermind (Ram Kapoor).

Abhay’s season 2 released on August 14 this year, and received positive reviews.

The series is bankrolled by BP Singh through his Fiction Factory Productions.

