Streaming in September 2020: JL50, V, Atkan Chatkan and others

Streaming platforms have spoiled us. Every month, we have an interesting mix of movies and web series releasing on ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Apple TV Plus, SonyLIV, among others. So, to help you pick the best, we list the upcoming movies, documentaries and web series which will stream in September. Whether you like a docu-drama or an edge-of-the-seat thriller, we have you covered.

ZEE5

Atkan Chatkan

Streaming on: September 5

Presented by music maestro AR Rahman, Atkan Chatkan chronicles the story of Guddu, played by Lydian Nadhaswaram who is among the world’s best child pianists and AR Rahman’s protege. Guddu forms a band along with three of his friends, Maadhav, Chuttan and Mithi, who work at a tea stall. They get a chance to perform in one of the biggest competitions at a school but faces opposition from their family. Now, if they will fulfil their dreams or will their stage be limited to the streets, will be known on September 5. Written and directed by Shiv Hare, Atkan Chatkan features songs sung by Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Runa Sivamani and Uthara Unnikrishnan.

Abhay season 2 (New episodes)

Streaming on: September 4

The new episodes of crime-thriller Abhay 2 will stream from September 4. It will pick up from where the last episode of the series ended. Ram Kapoor, who plays the primary antagonist, sends Abhay Pratap Singh aka Kunal Kemmu on a wild goose hunt. Now, will Abhay be able to use Kapoor’s hints and arrest the dreadful criminals, or will he have to let go the children kidnapped by Kapoor’s antagonist, will be known soon.

Tiki-Taka

Streaming on: September 11

The Parambrata Chattopadhyay directorial borrows its name from a style of play in football. In the film, Parambrata also plays Raju whose adventure with a Senegalese football player named Khelechi (Emona Enabulu) leads to a comedy of errors. Written by Rohan Ghose and Shouvik Banerjee, Tiki-Taka follows Khelechi who arrives in India with a football laden with narcotics, in a bid to save his dying mother back home. But one error leads to another situation when PK’s (Saswata Chatterjee) men accidentally pick up the wrong guy from the airport. Tiki-Taka will be available in both Hindi and Bengali.

London Confidential

Streaming on: September 18

Amid a series of brutal killings of Indian agents in London, Uma, a RAW officer, is in a race against time to find the mole in their ranks. Starring Mouni Roy, Purab Kohli, Kulraj Randhawa, Parvesh Rana, and Kiren Jogi among others, the film also has the RAW agents in London investigating the role of China in the spread of the pandemic. London Confidential is directed by Kanwal Sethi.

Amazon Prime Video

C U Soon

Streaming on: September 1

Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran starrer C U Soon was ‘shot with a phone in a controlled and restricted environment during the lockdown.’ Directed by Mahesh Narayan, C U Soon is “a gripping drama about a software engineer from Kerala who has been assigned by his family to help his Dubai-based cousin find his missing fiancée, after she leaves behind a video-based suicide note.”

V

Streaming on: September 5

Telugu action thriller V, starring Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jagapathi Babu and Nassar, follows the story of a cop, played by Sudheer Babu, who falls in love with a crime writer. One day, he is challenged by a killer (Nani) to solve a puzzle, and this is where things take a turn. Will he take up the challenge or give in to the killer, is what forms the plot of the movie. Directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, V is special for Nani as it is his 25th film.

The Boys Season S2

Streaming on: September 4

According to indianexpress.com’s Kshitij Rawat, season two of the superhero web series “is even crazier and bigger.” It is about a group, the Boys, which wants to expose the evils of the super-powered people, but for that, they have to fight another group called Seven.

The first three episodes of The Boys S2 will start streaming on September 4, and new episodes will follow every Friday.

Utopia

Streaming on: September 25

Written by Gone Girl writer Gillian Flynn, Utopia is a remake of the 2013 British dystopian drama of the same name. It stars John Cusack, Rainn Wilson and Sasha Lane in the lead roles. The official synopsis of Utopia reads, “When the conspiracy in the elusive comic Utopia is real, a group of young fans come together to embark on a high-stakes twisted adventure to use what they uncover to save themselves, each other, and ultimately humanity.”

Netflix

Bad Boy Billionaires: India

Streaming in: September

Netflix describes documentary Bad Boy Billionaires: India, featuring Vijay Mallya, Subrata Roy, Nirav Modi and Ramalinga Raju, as an “investigative docuseries that explores the greed, fraud and corruption that built up – and ultimately brought down – India’s most infamous tycoons.”

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Streaming on: September 4

Charlie Kaufman’s adaptation of Iain Reid’s 2016 eponymous novel of the same name is a psychological horror thriller. It stars Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette and David Thewlis. The film follows the story of a young girl (Buckley) who visits her boyfriend’s parents for the first time. She wants to end things but somehow can’t pull off the break-up.

The Social Dilemma

Streaming on: September 9

Docu-drama The Social Dilemma reveals how we are being manipulated in the digital world and how social media sites are controlling our lives without us realising it. Directed by Jeff Orlowski, it features interviews with former employees of Facebook, Pinterest, Google, Twitter and Instagram. “This documentary-drama hybrid explores the dangerous human impact of social networking, with tech experts sounding the alarm on their own creations,” reads the official description of The Social Dilemma.

Cargo

Streaming on: September 9

Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi Sharma’s science-fiction movie Cargo revolves around a lonely demon who has been working on a spaceship for years for the Post Death Transition services, where dead people are recycled for rebirth. The film is directed by Arati Kadav.

Enola Holmes

Streaming on: September 23

Enola Holmes is based on a series of books by Nancy Springer. Millie Bobby Brown stars as an ingenious teenage detective who outwits her brilliant brother Sherlock Holmes. Henry Cavill plays Sherlock, and British actor Sam Claflin will be seen as their brother, Mycroft. Helena Bonham Carter will portray the free-spirited mother of the Holmes siblings. The Harry Bradbeer directorial follows Enola’s search for her missing mother.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare

Streaming in: September

Alankrita Shrivastava’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare, starring Konkona Sensharma and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, will have a digital release. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film. It follows the story of two cousins who help each other in finding freedom. Also starring Vikrant Massey, Amol Parashar, Karan Kundrra and Aamir Bashir, the movie had its international premiere at the Busan International Film Festival last year. Talking about the film, Alankrita told indianexpress.com, “It has a lot to do with the theme of small-town people coming to big cities and trying to make it big. It is a slightly different take on the idea that freedom comes with a price.”

ALTBalaji

Dil Hi Toh Hai S3

Streaming on: September 19

The remaining episodes of Dil Hi Toh Hai season three will start streaming from September 19. Dil Hi Toh Hai is a love story of Ritwik, played by Karan Kundrra, and Yogita Bihani’s Palak. Through the two seasons, their love story witnessed several ups and downs. The third season started with a two-year leap after both of them meet with an accident and Ritwik ends up in a coma.

SonyLIV

JL50

Streaming in: September 4

Abhay Deol, Pankaj Kapur and Piyush Mishra are all set to come together in the upcoming edge-of-the-seat thriller JL50. The basic premise of the web series revolves around an aeroplane which went missing 35 years ago in Kolkata and crashed a week ago.

Green Book

Streaming on: September 4

The biographical drama is set in the 1960s when racial discrimination was dominant in America. Directed by Peter Farrelly, Green Book chronicles the story of a bouncer at a New York nightclub who takes a job as the chauffeur of an African-American jazz musician Don Shirley during a tour in the American Deep South. Through their road trip, the two men discover themselves. The film features Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali, Linda Cardellini in the lead roles.

A Dog’s Journey

Streaming on: September 11

2019 comedy-drama A Dog’s Journey is based on the 2012 novel of the same name by W Bruce Cameron and is a sequel to the 2017 film A Dog’s Purpose. In the movie, dog Bailey finds his new destiny and forms an unbreakable bond that leads him, and the people he loves, to places they never imagined. Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid and Kathryn Prescott feature in the lead roles.

Dark Waters

Streaming on: September 18

The official description of Dark Waters reads, “Dark Waters tells the shocking and heroic story of an attorney (Mark Ruffalo) who risks his career and family to uncover a dark secret hidden by one of the world’s largest corporations and to bring justice to a community dangerously exposed for decades to deadly chemicals.” Also starring Anne Hathaway and Tim Robbins, Dark Waters is directed by Todd Haynes.

The House with a Clock in Its Walls

Streaming on: September 25

Based on the novel written by John Bellairs, 2018 horror-fantasy The House with a Clock in Its Walls follows the magical adventure of 10-year-old Lewis who goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house with a mysterious tick-tocking heart. But this new town’s sleepy façade jolts to life with a secret world of warlocks and witches when Lewis accidentally awakens the dead. Directed by Eli Roth, the movie features Jack Black, Cate Blanchett and Owen Vaccaro among others.

Disney Plus Hotstar

Hostages Season 2

Streaming on: September 9

Hotstar Specials original Hostages is all set to return with a new season. Starring Ronit Roy and Tisca Chopra in the lead roles, the web series has been helmed by Sudhir Mishra. An adaptation of the Israeli show by the same name, the series tells the tale of a doctor (Chopra) whose family is taken hostage, and she has to make a tough decision – to kill the chief minister and save her loved ones.

Apple TV Plus

Long Way Up

Streaming on: September 18

The motorcycle series Long Way Up has Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman journey through the glorious and underexposed landscapes of South and Central America in their most challenging expedition to date. Starting from the city of Ushuaia at the tip of South America, the two friends will cover 13,000 miles in over 100 days.

The first three episodes of Long Way Up will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on September 18, and new episodes will roll out every Friday.

Tehran

Streaming on: September 25

The Israeli espionage thriller Tehran tells the thrilling story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in jeopardy. The eight-part series stars Israeli actress Niv Sultan, Iron Man actor Shaun Toub and Homeland‘s Navid Negahban. It has been written by Moshe Zonder, who penned Netflix’s Fauda.

Tehran will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with first three episodes coming out on September 25, and new episodes will premiere weekly, every Friday.

