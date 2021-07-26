Abhay Deol film Spin to release in India on this date

Abhay Deol's Disney film Spin will release in India on August 15. (Photo: PR Handout)

Actor Abhay Deol recently announced that he is part of the Disney movie Spin. While Spin will premiere on August 13 in the US, Indian audiences can watch the film starting August 15 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Spin is the story of an Indian American teen Rhea Kumar (Avantika Vandanapu), who discovers her passion for creating DJ mixes. Abhay plays Rhea’s father Arvind Kumar in the Manjari Makijany directorial.

While sharing the trailer of Spin last month, Abhay Deol penned a note about how the Disney film is a ‘departure’ from the edgy, alternative narratives that he is known for.

“I am aware that most of my audience love me for making edgy, alternative narratives that challenge the status quo. Which is why this film is all the more special as it is a departure from my own status quo, and catering to a much younger audience,” he wrote.

Calling it a gem of a movie, Abhay Deol added that Spin “will leave you smiling and feeling good.”

Spin will premiere on Disney International HD and Disney Plus Hotstar on August 15 in India.