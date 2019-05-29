Mithila Palkar creates a riot on the sets: Chopsticks actor Abhay Deol

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol is venturing into the web space with Netflix original Chopsticks. The show, also starring Mithila Palkar and Vijay Raaz, features Abhay playing a seasoned con artist who helps Mithila’s character Nirma in finding her stolen red car.

During an interaction with indianexpress.com, the actor said it is the focus on content that made him enter the digital space. “I have always been a supporter of new technology. I have always said we should embrace this change which is coming. The effort that I made within Bollywood was also that let the content be the thing that attracts people and not the actors or item numbers. That’s what the digital platforms are doing today and that’s the hope all of us have,” he said.

While the trailer of Chopsticks has left the audience wondering about the plot of the show, Abhay Deol said, “Chopsticks is a caper and all of its characters collide. Their interaction is something which brings about all the action in the show.”

By his own admission, Abhay is a “silent” and “controlled” person as opposed to his Chopsticks co-actor Mithila who is a talkative person just like her many onscreen characters. Talking about his experience of working with Mithila, Abhay said, “She creates a riot on the sets. You know from a mile away that Mithila is coming on the sets. I am silent and controlled and she is this loud and hyper person. I was just worried that how will such a loud and vibrant girl play a quiet and shy character. I was like it is going to be fun as now I can be the loud one on camera at least.”

On being asked what he learned from Mithila Palkar, Abahy Deol jokingly added, “I learnt to put earbuds.”

Chopsticks begins streaming on Netflix from May 31.