Abhay 2: Ram Kapoor’s avatar in this web series will surprise you

Web series Abhay, starring Kunal Kemmu, is returning with its second season. Unlike the first season, where special task officer Abhay Pratap Singh (Kemmu) dealt with a new criminal case in every episode, here he seems to be dealing with one criminal mastermind, played by Ram Kapoor.

The latest promo of Abhay 2 introduces the audience to Kapoor in a never seen before avatar. He plays a criminal who has made a mess out of Abhay’s life. But what is his background, why is he after Abhay is yet to be known.

Sharing the promo, Ram Kapoor wrote on social media, “Iss chor police ke khel mein ek naya shaitaan ghus chuka hai. Woh sabse alag hai aur isliye sabse zyada khatarnaak. #TheRoadToJustice #AbhayOnZEE5 #CominSoon @ZEE5premium.”

Talking about his character in Abhay 2, Kapoor said, “The promo is just a glimpse. The character is going to leave the audience stunned. He has no name. He is like an unsolved riddle, an extremely mysterious psycho killer/super-villain. The writing is so perfectly interlaced with the character, giving it multiple layers. It was a tough play for me, unlike anything I have done before, and I even managed to scare myself a bit. God willing, the fans would give me as much love for this as they’ve given me all these years.”

This is Ram Kapoor’s second web series after ALTBalaji’s Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, also starring Sakshi Tanwar in the lead role. On the film front, he was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad, where he essayed the role of an advocate.

The release date of Abhay 2 is yet to be announced. It will stream on ZEE5.

