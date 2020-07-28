Bidita Bag: The makers of Abhay 2 has paid attention to every character

Abhay 2 stars Bidita Bag and Asha Negi in pivotal roles. Abhay 2 stars Bidita Bag and Asha Negi in pivotal roles.

Actors Asha Negi and Bidita Bag have joined the cast of web series Abhay 2. The second season of the ZEE5 series, which will start streaming on August 14, has Kunal Kemmu playing the lead role of a special task officer.

Asha Negi, last seen in ALTBalaji’s romantic drama Baarish, plays the role of a journalist in Abhay 2. Excited about her transition from romantic roles to a thriller, Asha said in a statement, “This is a character that no one has seen me play yet and that is really exciting for me. The details will be revealed when you watch Abhay season 2, but I can tell you for sure that you are going to see me in a completely different avatar.”

She added, “I cannot tell you if it is good or bad (that’s a secret), but I play a role of an extremely passionate journalist, but as the season moves ahead, you will see different shades of my character slowly unfold. The transition from playing romantic roles to the thriller genre has been very exciting for me.”

The eight-episode series has an ensemble cast including actors Nidhi Singh, Bidita Bag, Raghav Juval, Indraneil Sengupta and Asheema Vardhan.

Bidita Bag, who played Reshma Pathan in ZEE5 film The Sholay Girl, will be seen as a sex worker in Ken Ghosh directorial Abhay 2.

“As an actor, it’s great to have references to look at, but when a script comes across talking about a prostitute who kills men and gets orgasms by watching them drown, I mean, it’s a complete blank canvas and that is the most exciting part for an artiste. The maker of Abhay 2 has paid attention to every character. It has been extremely challenging and thrilling at the same time,” Bidita shared in a statement.

Until now, the makers have revealed the look of Ram Kapoor and Chunky Panday from the web series and the two actors have stunned the audience with their never seen before avatars.

