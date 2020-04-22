AB Aani CD to release on Amazon Prime Video

AB Aani CD is helmed by Milind Lele. AB Aani CD is helmed by Milind Lele.

Amitabh Bachchan and Vikram Gokhale starrer AB Aani CD is to release on Amazon Prime Video on May 1.

The Milind Lele directorial hit theaters on March 13. However, after running just two shows, the filmmakers had to pull their movie out from cinemas as the Maharashtra government announced a shut down of cinema halls, malls and gyms among more to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Now, AB Aani CD will have a digital release on May 1, which is also Maharashtra Day.

AB Aani CD co-producer Akshay Bardapurkar said, “It was an unfortunate event that came and struck us. There is nothing that we could do about it. Public safety and health is of paramount importance and if there is no public, what is the point of making films. Hence, we decided to wait for the lockdown to be lifted, but as it got extended, we decided to release our film AB Aani CD on the platform of our digital partner Amazon Prime Video.”

He added, “Our film is a tribute to all the frontline warriors of Maharashtra and the public of Maharashtra. Hence we decided on releasing the film on the occasion of Maharashtra Day which coincides with Labour Day as well.”

