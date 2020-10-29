Aashram Chapter 2 The Dark Side trailer: Bobby Deol’s Baba Nirala is up to no good

Aashram is Bobby Deol's maiden web series. (Photo: Screengrab/MX Player)

Actor Bobby Deol is set to return as ‘Kashipur Waale’ Baba Nirala in the next part of the MX Original Series Aashram. Titled Aashram: Chapter 2 – The Dark Side, the Prakash Jha directorial will premiere on MX Player on November 11. The makers of the crime drama dropped its trailer on Thursday, hinting that the series is set to get intense and gritty.

Aashram’s first part showed Baba Nirala’s journey from Monty to becoming a conman in the garb of a self-styled guru. He enjoyed supreme power and committed crimes, taking advantage of the blind faith of his disciples. The story ended on a cliffhanger, as the makers announced Baba Nirala’s return.

In Aashram: Chapter 2, we will see his greed for power, money and lust grow manifold. This time, his aim is to acquire political clout, indulge in illegal activities and exploit women. He is also losing the trust of his partner in crime – Bhopa, while some people are out to reveal his real image. Will they succeed, or will Baba Nirala remain unstoppable, is what forms the crux of the series this time.

Aashram has an ensemble cast comprising Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Aaditi Pohankar, Tridha Choudhury, Tushar Pandey, Anupriya Goenka, Sachin Shroff, Rajeev Siddhartha, Adhyayan Suman and Vikram Kochhar.

