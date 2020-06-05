scorecardresearch
Friday, June 05, 2020
Aarya trailer: Sushmita Sen goes the extra mile for her family

The official synopsis of Sushmita Sen-starrer Aarya reads, "When her world suddenly turns upside down, will Aarya become the very thing she hated? How far will she go to survive and protect her family?"

By: Entertainment Desk | Published: June 5, 2020 12:29:21 pm
Aarya trailer Aarya will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The trailer of Aarya, starring Sushmita Sen in the lead role, is out. The web series will begin streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from June 19.

The official synopsis of Aarya reads, "When her world suddenly turns upside down, will Aarya become the very thing she hated? How far will she go to survive and protect her family?"

More details awaited.

