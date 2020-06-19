Aarya release LIVE UPDATES: Sushmita-starrer is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Actor Chandrachur Singh auditioned for his role in Aarya over Whatsapp while he was in Dehradun with his son for his school's entrance exam. After he was blocked for the role, he came to Mumbai for a ten-day workshop and was most excited to work with Ram Madhvani who he believes has “a unique style of filmmaking”. He told indianexpress.com, “On the sets of Aarya, we were addressed as our characters, both, on and off camera. That was Ram’s way of keeping us in character. When we walked on the set, we were addressed like ‘Tej walks on the set’ or ‘Aarya walks on the set’. Everyone on the set was so passionate that we just had to feed off each other’s energy. Also, all the tears and everything that you see in the series is real. There is no glycerine used. It is like one long scene happening, so you get involved in it entirely."

Not just Singh, Sikander Kher also had only one reason to say yes to Aarya - Ram Madvani. "The way he has treated it, the way he has shot it (the series), I have never really worked on something like this. We did something like 360 degrees of work where there used to be no cut but only action, as in, you just have to continue the shot. It was magical. It is my first time to have worked on something like this. It will be interesting to see how it turns out on screen," Kher shared.

Working on Aarya was a different experience for Sushmita Sen too. She earlier said in a virtual media interaction that she had to unlearn everything to play the lead role of Aarya in the series due to the authenticity of the writing, the setting, the costumes, make-up and so on. She said, “I come from a larger-than-life screen. We are used to everything being dramatic. Our dialogues are delivered a certain way. Our make-up is done in a certain way. But with Ram Madhvani and with Aarya, I had to unlearn everything.”