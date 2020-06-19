Aarya release LIVE UPDATES: Sushmita-starrer is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Created by filmmaker Ram Madhvani, Disney+ Hotstar’s web series Aarya has begun streaming. It marks the return of Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen after a gap of five years. She was last seen in Bengali movie Nirbaak. The web series also stars Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia and Namit Das among others. Aarya tells the story of a woman whose husband is involved in the narcotics trade and is one day shot dead by his competitors. From here on, she takes charge of the family business and makes sure she protects her three children from the enemies.
Ever since Aarya was announced, Sushmita has been quite excited about its release. She has been sharing photos and videos from the sets of Aarya. In one of the videos, the actor shares what she likes about her character Aarya. “What I like the most about her is, you can’t put her under any definition, she is as raw as any other human emotion,” Sen said.
Neerja fame Ram Madhvani got the idea of making Aarya after watching Dutch series Penoza nine years ago. After struggling on how to adapt it for the Indian audience for many years, he got the idea for its Hindi adaptation while travelling on a train. “I was travelling on a train and I asked the TC what are these flowers outside the window. He told me those are opium fields. That’s when it occurred to me how to root this. I said now I know how to make it culturally in an Indian context,” Madvani shared while talking about Aarya’s inception in a making video.
"It’s looking SLICK. Sush’s charisma is balanced by #ChandrachurSingh’s elegance & simplicity. Had forgotten how brilliant both these actors are! Also Namit Das has a simmering intensity. Looks like Ram Madhvani has ANOTHER winner on his hands after #Neerja," @SavarSuri wrote on Twitter.
"Fashioned as a crime thriller with a strong emotional core, Aarya sets up quite a pace. It moves swiftly, and that is its best quality because while the solidly written plot, detailed characters and smooth storytelling are all to the good, there are also the dips, contrived scenes, and loose ends, which we don’t quite have the time to dwell on. By the time we notice a flat register, we are already on to the next thing," writes Indian Express' Shubhra Gupta in her review of Aarya.
Also read | Aarya review: The Sushmita Sen-starrer is taut and enjoyable
An hour before the release of Aarya, Boman Irani wrote on Twitter, "Can’t wait to watch #Aarya an hour or so from now. The team is so very charged and going by the spunky trailer the expectations are high. Can’t wait, dear friend @RamKMadhvani @thesushmitasen #ChandrachurSingh @officialrmfilms @DisneyplusHSVIP @EndemolShineIND #AmitaMadhvani."