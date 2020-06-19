scorecardresearch
Aarya release LIVE UPDATES: Sushmita-starrer is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about web series Aarya, starring Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Alexx O'Nell, Namit Das and Manish Choudhary.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 19, 2020 9:00:26 am
Aarya Aarya is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Created by filmmaker Ram Madhvani, Disney+ Hotstar’s web series Aarya has begun streaming. It marks the return of Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen after a gap of five years. She was last seen in Bengali movie Nirbaak. The web series also stars Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia and Namit Das among others. Aarya tells the story of a woman whose husband is involved in the narcotics trade and is one day shot dead by his competitors. From here on, she takes charge of the family business and makes sure she protects her three children from the enemies.

Ever since Aarya was announced, Sushmita has been quite excited about its release. She has been sharing photos and videos from the sets of Aarya. In one of the videos, the actor shares what she likes about her character Aarya. “What I like the most about her is, you can’t put her under any definition, she is as raw as any other human emotion,” Sen said.

Neerja fame Ram Madhvani got the idea of making Aarya after watching Dutch series Penoza nine years ago. After struggling on how to adapt it for the Indian audience for many years, he got the idea for its Hindi adaptation while travelling on a train. “I was travelling on a train and I asked the TC what are these flowers outside the window. He told me those are opium fields. That’s when it occurred to me how to root this. I said now I know how to make it culturally in an Indian context,” Madvani shared while talking about Aarya’s inception in a making video.

Follow all the latest updates about Sushmita Sen's Aarya.

09:00 (IST)19 Jun 2020
'Ram Madhvani has another winner on his hands'

"It’s looking SLICK. Sush’s charisma is balanced by #ChandrachurSingh’s elegance & simplicity. Had forgotten how brilliant both these actors are! Also Namit Das has a simmering intensity. Looks like Ram Madhvani has ANOTHER winner on his hands after #Neerja," @SavarSuri wrote on Twitter. 

08:49 (IST)19 Jun 2020
Our verdict

"Fashioned as a crime thriller with a strong emotional core, Aarya sets up quite a pace. It moves swiftly, and that is its best quality because while the solidly written plot, detailed characters and smooth storytelling are all to the good, there are also the dips, contrived scenes, and loose ends, which we don’t quite have the time to dwell on. By the time we notice a flat register, we are already on to the next thing," writes Indian Express' Shubhra Gupta in her review of Aarya. 

Also read | Aarya review: The Sushmita Sen-starrer is taut and enjoyable

08:22 (IST)19 Jun 2020
Boman Irani shares his excitement for Aarya

An hour before the release of Aarya, Boman Irani wrote on Twitter, "Can’t wait to watch #Aarya an hour or so from now. The team is so very charged and going by the spunky trailer the expectations are high. Can’t wait, dear friend @RamKMadhvani @thesushmitasen #ChandrachurSingh @officialrmfilms @DisneyplusHSVIP @EndemolShineIND #AmitaMadhvani."

Actor Chandrachur Singh auditioned for his role in Aarya over Whatsapp while he was in Dehradun with his son for his school's entrance exam. After he was blocked for the role, he came to Mumbai for a ten-day workshop and was most excited to work with Ram Madhvani who he believes has “a unique style of filmmaking”. He told indianexpress.com, “On the sets of Aarya, we were addressed as our characters, both, on and off camera. That was Ram’s way of keeping us in character. When we walked on the set, we were addressed like ‘Tej walks on the set’ or ‘Aarya walks on the set’. Everyone on the set was so passionate that we just had to feed off each other’s energy. Also, all the tears and everything that you see in the series is real. There is no glycerine used. It is like one long scene happening, so you get involved in it entirely."

Not just Singh, Sikander Kher also had only one reason to say yes to Aarya - Ram Madvani. "The way he has treated it, the way he has shot it (the series), I have never really worked on something like this. We did something like 360 degrees of work where there used to be no cut but only action, as in, you just have to continue the shot. It was magical. It is my first time to have worked on something like this. It will be interesting to see how it turns out on screen," Kher shared.

Working on Aarya was a different experience for Sushmita Sen too. She earlier said in a virtual media interaction that she had to unlearn everything to play the lead role of Aarya in the series due to the authenticity of the writing, the setting, the costumes, make-up and so on. She said, “I come from a larger-than-life screen. We are used to everything being dramatic. Our dialogues are delivered a certain way. Our make-up is done in a certain way. But with Ram Madhvani and with Aarya, I had to unlearn everything.”

