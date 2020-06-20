Manish Chaudhari: Ram Madhvani has created a very grey world with Aarya

Manish Chaudhari’s Aarya is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Manish Chaudhari’s Aarya is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Manish Chaudhari says he waited to work with Ram Madhvani for 20 years. Now that Manish is a part of the director’s latest web series Aarya, the actor says he couldn’t ask for more.

In a candid chat with indianexpress.com, Manish spoke about being on the set with Sushmita Sen, how he tries to keep his characters different, and why Aarya releasing during the lockdown is a good thing.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. Where does Aarya stand in your career?

It’s the beginning of my working relationship with Ram Madhvani. I actually read for Let’s Talk which was 20 years ago. It was such a pleasure also because I was waiting to work with Ram quite proactively for so long.

It’s also the starting of the web series journey from me. This is the future and having done work on cinema for 10 years, it really is a great step for me to take. So, I’m really excited. Reinvention in every which way is the most important thing for any actor. I know it is for me, whether it be a reinvention of a platform, from film to web series, or reinvention of your craft and the way you portray your characters.

Q. So what’s your role in Aarya?

It’s a very grey world which Ram has created with the story. Let’s just say that it is a war. That’s all I can reveal for now.

Q. Do you think thrillers and crime dramas have become the flavour of the season?

The romance genre and the gangster genre have always been popular with the audience. Also, as things have started getting portrayed more realistically, people’s interest in cops and gangsters has increased because it’s also a world that we as normal people don’t get to straddle with. It’s something that is so alien to us. As an actor, my interest in working in these stories now is much more because of the possibilities of such a clean, straight up storytelling. There’s no punches involved there.

Q. When you play your characters, do you add your own inputs?

It all comes from the writing, and the creator. As an actor, I have always followed the writer and director. Over the years, they have started to expect a sense of involvement from me which will give more color to the characters that they’ve created. And that’s a great responsibility to have.

Q. Aarya marks Sushmita Sen’s onscreen comeback after five years. How was the experience of working with her?

My experience of working with Sushmita has been extremely gratifying. It was such a pleasure to interact with her.

Q. Most of the characters which you play are rich, successful and stylized. Is it a conscious decision to pick such roles?

That you need to ask the directors (laughs). But I’ve actually been very lucky to have played quite a varied number of roles.

Q. Do you think Aarya releasing during the lockdown will be an advantage to the show?

Absolutely! The content is just being devoured at the moment and we’re excited that Aarya has actually happened.

