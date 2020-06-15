Aarya actor Chandrachur Singh: Ram Madhvani has a unique style of filmmaking

Chandrachur Singh’s Aarya will begin streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from June 19. Chandrachur Singh’s Aarya will begin streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from June 19.

Chandrachur Singh, with his chocolate boy looks, won hearts back in the 90s as he sang “Chappa Chappa Charkha Chale” (Maachis) and “Mere Khayalon Ki Mallika” (Josh). But the actor disappeared from the silver screen soon.

Now, Singh is returning to screens with Disney Plus Hotstar’s upcoming web series Aarya. The actor is happy he listened to his instinct and gave an affirmative nod for the Ram Madhvani directorial.

“I auditioned for my role over Whatsapp since I was in Dehradun with my son for his school’s entrance exam. Then, I was approved for the role, and it went on from there,” shared Chandrachur Singh as he talked about Aarya.

After signing the dotted lines, Singh came to Mumbai to take ten days of workshops where he got a chance to get acclimatize to the project and the entire team working on it. He was most excited to work with Ram Madhvani who he believes has “a unique style of filmmaking”.

“On the sets of Aarya, we were addressed as our characters, both, on and off camera. That was Ram’s way of keeping us in character. When we walked on the set, we were addressed like ‘Tej walks on the set’ or ‘Aarya walks on the set’. Everyone on the set was so passionate that we just had to feed off each other’s energy. Also, all the tears and everything that you see in the series is real. There is no glycerine used. It is like one long scene happening, so you get involved in it entirely,” Chandrachur Singh said.

Singh made his Bollywood debut with Tere Mere Sapne, following it up with critically acclaimed Maachis. But, for him, his initial days in the industry were “ordinary” and similar to “any struggler looking for a big break”. Instead, the actor feels that the current time is a good time for him to be in the industry. “In these times, actors are fluidly doing all types of roles. So there’s opportunity to be versatile now, and not be typecast. Today, everyone has their own moment. Stories are being told over nine-ten episodes, so you have a chance to build up the graph of your character,” he said.

Not just the OTT platform, Chandrachur Singh has also made his debut on social media. When we asked the 54-year-old actor what kept him away from it for a long time, he shared, “I was busy with my personal stuff. Also, I am a very private person. I know it is a path to connect with your fans, but I believe if I am doing something, I should do complete justice to it. So, I thought I would join it at the right time.”

Going ahead, Singh would like to do all sort of roles as he “wants to put across his life experiences on the celluloid and doesn’t want to get stereotyped.”

Aarya, led by Sushmita Sen, also stars Namit Das, Sikandar Kher and Manish Chaudhari. It will begin streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from June 19.

