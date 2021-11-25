Aarya 2 trailer: Don Sushmita Sen redefines a ‘working mother’ in this crime thriller series

The trailer of Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya 2 is out and it takes the story of the titular character forward. The last season ended with Aarya planning to leave the country with her children after her husband gets assassinated on her father’s orders. After getting embroiled in some illegal businesses, Aarya is now on the radar of the mob.

The trailer suggests that Aarya had, in fact, left the country but is now back and is sharpening her claws again. Shekhawat’s (Manish Chaudhary) father is out for revenge against her and so is her own brother. Even the Russian mob is pressing against her for their money. From the trailer, it looks like Aarya will have to resort to violence once again to save her family. Vikas Kumar returns as ACP Khan.

The first season ended on a cliffhanger and looks like Season 2 is all set to raise the stakes. Apart from Sen, the show stars Sikander Kher, Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Jayant Kriplani and Manish Choudhary among others.

Discussing Aarya’s return in Season 2, Sushmita said in a statement, “After being nominated for the previous season for the International Emmy awards, we are supercharged for the second season. Season 2 is not just about Aarya, a strong woman but also a warrior. The new chapter is a fascinating revelation of the character and has proved to be a huge learning for me as an actor. I challenged myself by donning Aarya in a new avatar and I hope that the audiences will appreciate her fierce, unapologetic self in the second season.”

Talking about returning with the second season of Aarya, Madhvani said in a statement, “The love and appreciation we got post the release of the first season was heartwarming and it made us want to create the second season with all the more love and labour. I am thrilled to take fans of the show on the next step of Aarya’s journey. She faces challenges every step of the way as she is forced to walk a fine line between keeping her family alive and seeking revenge.”

Directed by Ram Madhvani, Aarya was nominated for the International Emmy Awards 2021 in the Best Drama Series category. The award was won by Israeli series Tehran.

Aarya 2 releases on December 10.