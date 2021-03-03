Aarya 2: Sushmita Sen says ‘hell hath no fury like a woman reborn’ as she shares fresh pic

Sushmita Sen on Wednesday shared a photo from the sets of her upcoming web series Aarya 2. The actor took to her Instagram profile to share an image featuring a silhouette of herself as two security personnel stand in attention behind her. Captioning the picture, she wrote, “Hell hath no fury like a woman ‘Reborn’ “👊💋😉 #Aarya #season2 #jaipur #khammaghani #privet 💃🏻 I love you guys!!! #superexcited 😍😀👏 mmmuuuaaah!!!”

The actor is currently shooting the thriller drama in Rajasthan’s pink city, Jaipur. Sushmita had earlier shared an image on her social media where she could be seen giving a clap for the muharat shot of the show. Aarya released on Disney Plus Hotstar last year and was received with open arms by both the audience and the critics.

The Disney Plus series also marked Sushmita Sen’s return to the show business as well as director Ram Madhvani’s entry in the digital space. Apart from Sushmita, Aarya also featured Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Sikander Kher and others in significant parts. While we are still in the dark about the show’s plot and other details, we know that Aarya will continue her journey as the fearless mob boss who can go to any lengths to protect her loved ones.

“The idea was to continue Aarya’s story and how she deals with new challenges, while fighting her own family. The team had been prepping up for the new season for a long time, and it’s set to go on floors soon. The show would mostly launch sometime later this year,” a source had earlier revealed to indianexpress.com.

Sushmita was recently awarded the prestigious Best Actress-web series at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 for her stellar performance in the show.