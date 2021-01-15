Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai trailer: Sumeet, Amol and Swara join forces for a horror-comedy

The trailer of Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai, starring Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar, Ashish Verma and Swara Bhaskar, is out. The horror-comedy series follows four bachelors as they move into a new apartment which is haunted. Swara plays their friend Mausam, who is possessed by the ghost in the house. The MX Player series seems like an entertaining watch.

In the trailer, we see that the bachelors land an unlikely apartment that seems too good to be true in Mumbai. It looks like whosoever enters this apartment, gets possessed by the ghost but it’s played out for laughs.

Watch the trailer of Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai here:

Sumeet Vyas, who is known for shows like Permanent Roommates and Tripling, said in a statement, “Horror comedy is a genre that I’ve really come to enjoy – be it as an actor who is playing a role in the narrative or for that matter – even watching such stories. It was fun to work with such great artistes for this project, and I believe that the comedy of errors of these four friends and their newly acquired, unexpected roommate who is a ghost will make for a fun watch.”

Swara Bhasker, who has been seen in diverse roles in the web space, said, “Picking roles that span across genres and varied character graphs has always been important to me. Whether it was as the sultry Shanoo, the amiable Beanie or now the free-spirited Mausam in Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai, I’ve enjoyed portraying all, and I think this horror-comedy will hit the right notes of laughter and unexpected drama.”

Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai is a five-episode series that starts streaming on MX Player from January 22.