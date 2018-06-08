Aamir Khan appreciates The Test Case leaving Ekta Kapoor and Nimrat Kaur ecstatic

Aamir Khan took to Twitter to share a note after watching The Test Case. Aamir Khan took to Twitter to share a note after watching The Test Case.

When an amazing actor like Aamir Khan lauds someone else’s work, the audience does sit up and take notice. The actor on Friday morning shared that he enjoyed binge-watching Nimrat Kaur’s web series The Test Case.

In a note which Aamir posted on Twitter, he wrote, “Just finished watching a web series called ‘The Test Case’. Really enjoyed it. Really liked the work of Vinay Waikul who directed all but one of the episodes. Loved the performances. Nimrat and the entire cast has done a wonderful job. Thank you guys for an enjoyable bing watch! Love. a.”

The Test Case revolves around Captain Shikha Sharma and her struggles towards becoming the first woman in a combat role within the Indian Army.

Starring Nimrat Kaur, Akshay Oberoi, Atul Kulkarni, Rahul Dev and Anup Soni among others, The Test Case also has Juhi Chawla in a guest appearance. The web series produced by Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji premiered on Republic Day this year and ended up getting rave reviews.

An ecstatic Ekta Kapoor, who celebrated her birthday on Thursday, retweeted Aamir’s note with her words of gratitude. “Ok I’m officially in heaven!!! Cannot come back till I recover from this!!!” she wrote.

The Test Case actor Nimrat Kaur was also quick to reply. She tweeted, “Thank you so so much @aamir_khan !! There couldn’t have been a better start to the day !! Your appreciation means the world…so grateful and so encouraged to know your thoughts. Thank you so much again from the entire team of the #TheTestCase !! 🙏🏼@altbalaji @ektaravikapoor”

Talking about her role in the Test case, Nimrat had told indianexpress.com, “I was sold at only their line- ‘you are going to play an army officer’. The idea was too seductive (smiles). Having grown up in an army background, I always wanted to see myself in a uniform and trust me; it was a fantasy coming true for me. Also, getting the chance to be a part of a narrative, that pans out for 4-5 hours was very attractive.”

