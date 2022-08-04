scorecardresearch
Aamir Khan says he regrets not spending much time with Ira, Junaid in the early years: ‘I’m a changed person now’

Laal Singh Chaddha star Aamir Khan says he did not nurture his relationships like his work.

August 4, 2022 1:20:27 am
Aamir KhanAamir Khan on Koffee With Karan (Photo: Disney Hotstar)

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan were the guests on Thursday’s episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7. On the episode, Aamir, who announced his separation from Kiran Rao last year, revealed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, he went through a lot of introspection. He further expressed his regret at not focusing more on all the relationships in his life.

Aamir said, “A year ago, I went through a lot of introspection. I felt I did not nurture my relationships like my work. I realised that I’ve not spent so much time with Ira and Junaid since they were children.” He added, “Now, in the last months, I’m a changed person. I connect more with my family, my children, Kiran’s parents, Reena’s parents, my mother, sister and brother. I would have liked to spend much more time with them at the cost of my work. But at that time, I was just so passionately following what I was doing.”

Also Read |Aamir Khan on allegations that his performance in Laal Singh Chaddha is the same as PK: ‘There is one similarity…’

Aamir Khan also revealed that he is on talking terms with both his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, and they meet with their children at least once a week. The actor said that he has a high level of respect and regard for them.

On the work front, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump. Recently, the ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ hashtag gained momentum on social media, following which Aamir urged everyone to watch his film in cinemas.

“That boycott Bollywood, boycott Aamir Khan, boycott Laal Singh Chaddha. I feel sad. I feel sad because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn’t like India. In their hearts, they believe that, but that’s quite untrue,” he said. The Dangal star added, “I really love the country. That’s how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it’s not the case so please don’t boycott my films. Please watch my films.”

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor have previously collaborated on thriller film Talaash and the family entertainer 3 Idiots.

