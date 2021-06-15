Aalas Motaapa Ghabraahat, The Republic of Sarah, Rhyme Time Town Season 2: What to watch on June 15

We are back with yet another set of recommendations. If you are one of those people who are still stuck at home and cannot decide what to watch on OTT platforms, fret not as we have a backup plan in place! From an interesting new stand-up comedy special featuring Karunesh Talwar to some top-class entertaining series, here’s what you can stream today.

Release Date Title Platform Language June 15 Aalas Motaapa Ghabraahat ft Karunesh Talwar Amazon Prime Video Hindi, English June 15 Workin’ Moms Season 5 Netflix English June 15 Rhyme Time Town Season 2 Netflix English June 15 Headspace Unwind Your Mind Netflix English June 15 The Republic of Sarah Voot Select English

Aalas Motaapa Ghabraahat ft Karunesh Talwar: Amazon Prime Video

Aalas Motaapa Ghabraahat happens to be popular stand-up comic Karunesh Talwar’s second collaboration with the streaming service after his successful first outing, Pata Nahi Par Bolna Hai. The show is set to highlight the relationship he shares with his partner and parents, and how ultimately we end up being just another version of our parents, whether we like it or not. Sounds relatable and interesting, doesn’t it?

The Republic of Sarah: VootSelect

Sarah will go to any extent to save her town Greylock from getting mixed up in government politics. And so she takes up arms in order to fight the good fight, but there is a twist she had not seen coming at all. The official synopsis of the CW series reads, “When faced with the horrifying prospect of losing the town of Greylock to a greedy mining company, Sarah Cooper rallies all her friends to save her precious town only to find out – it was never a part of the United States. Shocked from earth shattering news, Sarah is left with the intimidating challenge of building a nation from scratch.”

Headspace Unwind Your Mind: Netflix

Caught up in this fast-paced world with no breathing or relaxation time? If it is some meditative, relaxing kind of ‘time-out’ that you need from the world, then head over to Netflix’s latest short interactive special which takes care of your current mood like the perfect nanny! Here’s what the show’s official logline reads, “Do you want to relax, meditate or sleep deeply? Personalize the experience according to your mood or mindset with this Headspace interactive special.”

Rhyme Time Town Season 2: Netflix

This is something you can enjoy with your children and loved ones. The cartoon show revolves around a town which is full of nursery rhyme characters, where close buddies Daisy and Cole use magic to solve the issues of the townspeople.

Workin’ Moms Season 5: Netflix

Set in modern-day Toronto, Workin’ Moms is about a group of four women who navigate their romantic, professional lives with sometimes messy and chaotic results. The dramedy series features Catherine Reitman, Dani Kind, Jessalyn Wanlim, and Juno Rinaldi.