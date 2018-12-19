Aahana Kumra: Post #MeToo, people in Bollywood are scared while speaking to women

Actor Aahana Kumra, who has been very vocal about her thoughts on the #MeToo movement, said that a lot of men in Bollywood have become “scared while speaking to women.”

At the launch of her new web series Rangbaaz, Aahana spoke about what has changed post the #MeToo movement in Bollywood. “Something good that has happened in the film industry because of these conversations is that people are scared while speaking to women. At least that fear has come, which is important. Respect has always been there but it’s important to have that fear,” the actor said.

“When big CEOs, content writers and casting agents are removed or get their names removed from films, which is happening, they face a huge setback. This is when they realise that have done something bad to someone. Life is so long that sometimes you don’t even realise that you have hurt someone because you are living your life comfortably. #MeToo movement has been a huge realisation for both men and women,” Aahana Kumra told mediapersons.

In an earlier interview to indianexpress.com, Aahana had said, “This is a male-driven industry and with this, filmmakers should be scared. They should be worried that if someday they will misbehave with a woman, she will turn around and speak about it openly. She will not be inhibited.”

Aahana had earlier spoken about her encounter with director Sajid Khan as well. She had mentioned in an interview to The Times of India that even though the director never touched her, he asked her very vulgar questions.

On Tuesday evening, Aahana Kumra said that she got closure after coming out with her story. “A lot of people thought I sounded angsty but I actually got closure in a lot of ways,” she said.