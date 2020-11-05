A Simple Murder trailer: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Amit Sial lock horns in dark comedy

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub leads SonyLIV's upcoming dark-comedy series, A Simple Murder.

After the success of Scam 1992, SonyLIV is set to present A Simple Murder, a comedy of errors, led by Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. The trailer of the series dropped on Thursday.

The trailer features Zeeshan as Manish, who is driven by greed to kill someone. But the murder goes wrong, and Manish finds himself in one trouble after the other. Zeeshan gets a nemesis in Amit Sial, who now wants to avenge his girlfriend’s death.

A Simple Murder also stars Sushant Singh, Priya Anand, Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Datt and Ayaz Khan. It’s written by Prateek Payodhi and helmed by Sachin Pathak, who last directed the ZEE5 series Rangbaaz Phirse.

The highlight of the series is the cast and the dialogues. Actors like Zeeshan Ayyub, Amit Sial and Sushant Singh have either been seen in heavy-duty roles or played more or less stereotyped characters in big comedies. So, it’s exciting to see them in full-fledged fun avatars in a series that aims to utilise their acting prowess.

A few weeks ago, director Sachin Pathak took to Instagram to talk about shooting A Simple Murder amid the pandemic.

“We successfully shot 41 days following all guidelines in Hyderabad, Amritsar and Delhi. Thank u so much everyone for this wonderful journey of #simplemurder. It was a fun ride though there is pandemic situation all over but we came out safe and sound,” he had said.

A Simple Murder will begin streaming from November 20 on SonyLIV.

