A Married Woman: Ekta Kapoor presents the story of two souls who rose beyond ‘sexual and societal boundaries’

AltBalaji and ZEE5 have announced their new project titled A Married Woman. Ekta Kapoor shared the teaser of the web series led by Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra. It is based on author Manju Kapur’s novel of the same name.

The teaser begins with a narration that tells the audience how the Supreme Court’s judgment on Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalised sexual conduct between adults of the same sex, healed a wound of 27 years. It then takes us back to 1992 when the riots after the Babri Masjid demolition created unrest in the country. However, in the backdrop of those riots, love blossomed between two women, played by Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra.

“We are not human beings having a spiritual experience. We are spiritual beings having a human experience”.-Pierre Teilhard de Chardin. #AMarriedWoman, a love story based on Manju Kapur’s famous book, ek aisi kahani that began during the times of political unrest in the country,” Ekta captioned the teaser.

She added, “The story of two beautiful souls who rose beyond religious, sexual and societial boundaries to find each other. An unconventional love saga portrayed by @iRidhiDogra & @MonicaDogra. Stay tuned as we start shooting for #AMarriedWoman!”

A Married Woman looks like a promising take on love between people of the same gender. Before releasing the teaser, Ekta wrote on Twitter, “Creative spaces are at times compelled to conform to boundaries. As a creator I have challenged those norms, at times pushed the envelope. This is the freedom we crave , we celebrate. However, I am cognisant that freedom comes with responsibility. That’s what my show is … creative freedom to tell a different story with responsibility towards my viewers while respecting the creative desires of my team”. …quoted a visionary creator who I’d leave anonymous for now!”

The makers are yet to announce the release date of A Married Woman.

