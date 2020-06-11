7500 trailer: Joseph Gordon-Levitt is a pilot in a hijacked flight

7500 will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 19. (Photo: Amazon Studios) 7500 will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 19. (Photo: Amazon Studios)

In the Amazon Prime Video movie 7500, Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays the co-pilot of a plane that is hijacked by terrorists. The title of the movie refers to the code which pilots use to communicate a plane hijack to air traffic control.

Written and directed by German filmmaker Patrick Vollrath, 7500 already had its world premiere at the Locarno Film Festival on August 9, 2019.

The film looks unsettling and seems to have horror elements, by which I don’t mean anything supernatural, but a sense of terror that Gordon-Levitt’s character Tobias Ellis feels — the helplessness as he tries to deal with the situation.

So do not expect a macho-man suddenly swooping in to take down the terrorists and save the day like so many Hollywood action movies. 7500 is striving for realism, which is quite admirable.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “It looks like a routine day at work for Tobias, a soft-spoken young American co-pilot on a flight from Berlin to Paris as he runs through the preflight checklist with Michael, the pilot, and chats with Gökce, his flight-attendant girlfriend. But shortly after takeoff, terrorists armed with makeshift knives suddenly storm the cockpit, seriously wounding Michael and slashing Tobias’ arm. Temporarily managing to fend off the attackers, a terrified Tobias contacts ground control to plan an emergency landing. But when the hijackers kill a passenger and threaten to murder more innocent people if he doesn’t let them back into the cockpit, this ordinary man faces an excruciating test.

7500 will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 19.

