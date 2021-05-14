7 Indian web series adapted from foreign shows

The web series space has opened doors for varied genres of content in India and we have seen some great originals as well as some fine adaptations in the last couple of years. While the trend of adapting foreign shows goes back to the time when Doordarshan made Zabaan Sambhalke, based on Mind Your Language, the adaptations have now become more refined.

In recent years, Anil Kapoor-led 24, based on the American series of the same name, generated a lot of positive buzz, but this was way before the OTT era. In the age of streaming platforms, shows like The Office, Criminal Justice, and a few others have been adapted in a way that they keep the essence of the story alive, while also maintaining its Indian connect.

Here are seven Indian web series that have been adapted from foreign shows.

1. Aarya

The Sushmita Sen starrer Hotstar series was the Indian adaptation of the Dutch series Penoza. Aarya had Sen’s character taking over her husband’s business after he gets shot by a mysterious gunman. The Ram Madhvani series received rave reviews after its release in 2020. Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Sikandar Kher also starred in the series. The second season is in the offing.

Also Read | Top 10 Indian web series of 2020

2. The Office

British show The Office has been adapted various times and its most notable adaptation is the American one that starred Steve Carell in the lead role. In India, the show was adapted keeping in mind the Indian aesthetic, especially with Gopal Datt’s character. While it generated some positive reviews, the show did not create the same level of excitement as its British or American counterpart.

3. Criminal Justice

The Hotstar series was based on the British series of the same name and had many appreciating the storytelling. Starring Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff and Pankaj Tripathi in the first season, the show received much adulation. The second season, Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, had Pankaj Tripathi playing the lead role as his character took centerstage.

Also Read | Criminal Justice Season 2 review: A gripping morality tale

4. Out of Love

This Hotstar series is adapted from the BBC series Doctor Foster. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Aijaz Khan, the show stars Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli. The show follows the story of a woman who believes her husband is cheating on her. What starts as an obsession soon takes the form of an investigation as the wife finds proof of her husband’s infidelity. The first season of the show was appreciated by the audience and now, the show is all set to return with its second season.

5. Hostages

Hostages is adapted from the Israeli series of the same name. The Hotstar series starred Ronit Roy and Tisca Chopra in the first season, which was directed by Sudhir Mishra. The first season followed a doctor whose family has been taken hostage and will only be released if she kills her patient, a politician. The moral dilemma at the centre of the series made this a gripping watch. The show’s second season premiered a year later but did not get the same level of appreciation as its first season.

Also Read | Hostages 2 review: A wasted effort

6. Your Honor

The Jimmy Shergill-led series, that streamed on Sony LIV, is inspired from the Israeli series Kvodo. Here, Shergill plays a judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run case. His ethics are challenged when he has to compromise his integrity to save his son. The show is currently filming its second season.

7. Mind the Malhotras

This Prime Video series starring Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar is adapted from the Israeli comedy series La Famiglia. The show had the lead couple, the Malhotra, going to couple’s therapy as they try to solve their familial issues while trying to raise their kids. The comedy did not enjoy a resounding success on the streaming platform.