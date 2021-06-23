6 out of 10 top Indian shows on IMDb are from TVF: Aspirants, Kota Factory and Gullak

Over the last year and a half, the forced isolation has led us to consume a lot more content than before. Going through list after list to check out all the recommendations was surely time-consuming but to get away from the stress of the pandemic, there was simply no better way than to lose yourself in the world of web content. As we collected the list of top 10 Indian web series and TV shows as per IMDb by scanning their Top 250 TV list (generated by user ratings), we noticed that six out of the ten shows on this list come from The Viral Fever (TVF).

TVF is seen as the pioneer of web content in India. Their earlier shows like Permanent Roommates and Pitchers introduced the idea of serialised storytelling on YouTube to an average Indian consumer. In an earlier interview with Telegraph India, actor-writer Sumeet Vyas, who has worked with TVF on shows like Permanent Roommates and Tripling, spoke about their content’s connection with the audience. “The idea at TVF has always been to come up with original content that strikes a chord with the Indian audience. Whether it’s family, relationships or the difficulties of college life, the shows and videos have always been refreshing and yet relatable,” he said.

Sameer Saxena, who was the head of TVF Originals and also the Chief Content Officer until 2020, had earlier spoken about the USP of TVF’s shows. “When people hear the word TVF, they imagine the best storytellers in the country irrespective of the platform. There has to be something different about our shows,” he told Adgully. He described user feedback as the secret sauce for TVF’s success as the makers genuinely looked into the comments they received on their videos. “There is one comment that is always being made that ‘This is not up to TVF standard’. Now, we don’t know what TVF standard is. But when we match it, we get comments like ‘TVF always surprises us’ and ‘TVF is better than Bollywood’,” he shared.

TVF is still riding high on the success of Aspirants. Here’s looking at the six shows from TVF that find themselves in Top 10 Indian web series and TV shows as per IMDb:

1. Aspirants

TVF’s latest show, Aspirants was a runaway hit. Starring Naveen Kasturia, Sunny Hinduja, and others in significant roles, Aspirants follows candidates who are preparing for their UPSC exams in Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar. The show is currently streaming on YouTube.

2. Pitchers

This 2015 show followed a group of men who want to start their entrepreneurial journey. The four friends quit their jobs as they want to build their start-up. The first season of the show was fairly successful but following the sexual harassment claims against creator-actor Arunabh Kumar, the show did not return for a second season.

3. Kota Factory

Kota Factory followed the coaching culture that’s prevalent in the city of Kota, Rajasthan. Starring Jitendra Kumar and Mayur More, Kota Factory struck a chord with the audience and was an instant hit on YouTube. The five episodes of the series have over 130 million views on YouTube collectively.

4. Gullak

Gullak follows the story of a middle class Indian family that’s dealing with its day-to-day issues. The first season of the show was applauded for its relatable characters and its simple aesthetic. Gullak has had two seasons so far.

5. Yeh Meri Family

Narrated through the point of view of a 12-year-old, Yeh Meri Family is the story of a middle class family in the 90s as they try to get through the annual summer vacation. Starring Mona Singh, Akarsh Khurana, the show had a successful first season and while there were talks of a second season, nothing has been confirmed so far.

6. Panchayat

Starring Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Panchayat follows a man who has been posted to a village as a part of his government job. The show follows his journey as he tries to make peace with his surroundings even though he feels like he is in an alien environment.