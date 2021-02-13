5 things we bet you did not notice in the latest episode of WandaVision

WandaVision is a game changer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With each episode, it continues to shock and surprise the viewers, while also giving an experience that is unlike anything in the franchise.

Even after six episodes, the weird central premise has not overstayed its welcome. Earlier described as “half classic sitcom, half MCU spectacular”, WandaVision is a tribute to classic sitcoms like I Love Lucy, Malcolm in the Middle and The Dick Van Dyke Show. Created by Jac Schaeffer, it has Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) living seemingly idyllic lives in a classic-comedy-show reality. Visiom, however, has gradually started to realise the tenuous nature of their world.

The latest episode was another bizarre, hilarious, and action-packed entry. It was also packed with Easter Eggs that give us a sense of what is really happening. Here are five things you didn’t notice.

SPOILER ALERT

Wanda, Vision and Pietro are wearing comic-accurate costumes

Since it’s Halloween, the whole family dresses up in costumes. Interestingly they are wearing the costumes they wear in comic-books. MCU has not always adhered closely to comics in appearances. Thus, what Wanda wears is different from what she wears in the comics. But for a single episode at least, Wanda, Vision and Pietro, were clad in their original costume.

Pietro knows what Wanda has done

Pietro (Evan Peters) claims to be Wanda’s dead and now resurrected brother. He is, of course, Peter Maximoff from X-Men movies, and the show treated us to Age of Ultron footage just to drive home the point. Whatever he is, he knows about Wanda’s astonishing powers and how she has mind-controlled an entire town into doing her bidding. We also see him an undead form, like Vision appeared in Episode 4. However, there is something different about Pietro and Wanda realises it too. There may be a chance that he has been sent be an unseen player in the drama who is trying to siphon off or feed off Wanda’s magic.

The twins have superpowers

Being children of Vision and Wanda must have a few advantages. Thus, their twins display some superpowers. While one has superspeed, the other has telepathy and super-strength, like their comic avatars Wiccan and Speed. But can they stay alive outside Westview? Or they will also wither and die like Vision?

The Incredibles and Parent Trap films at local cinema

A local cinema in Westview is showing The Incredibles and Parent Trap. While these films may appear inaccurate in the decade the episode is set in, they both have parents struggling to deal with parenthood. In The Incredibles, the couple is superheroic, mirroring WandaVision.

Wanda’s mind-control has limits

While all of Westview is under Wanda’s mind-control, there are limits to even her powers. When Vision goes to the periphery of the town, the people there are just standing still, even if they are dressed for the occasion, and not indulging in festivities like people that are nearer to Wanda.

WandaVision streams on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.