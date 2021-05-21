Prince Harry’s 5 big confessions on The Me You Can’t See: Regrets about not dealing with Meghan Markle’s suicidal thoughts, sour memories of Lady Diana’s funeral

In The Me You Can’t See, which debuted on Thursday night on Apple’s streaming service, Apple TV plus, Prince Harry made some startling revelations about himself to Oprah Winfrey. From talking about how he coped up with his mother Diana’s death to taking up therapy on the encouragement of Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey a lot about his personal life.

Prince Harry’s memory of his mother

Talking about his mother, Princess Diana’s memory, Prince Harry told Winfrey that it has been the “same one, over and over again”. He recalled, “Strapped in the car, seatbelt across, with my brother in the car as well, and my mother driving, being chased by three, four, five mopeds with paparazzi on, and she was always unable to drive because of tears. There was no protection.” And, it is this memory that makes the Duke of Sussex feel helpless.

Prince Harry’s sour memories of sharing his mother’s funeral with the world

Prince Harry lost his mother in a road accident in 1997 when he was just 12-years-old. He recalled how at the time of the death of the Princess of Wales, “It was like I was outside of my body and just walking along, doing what was expected of me, showing one tenth of the emotion that everybody else was showing” and he felt, “This is my mum, you never even met her.”

When Prince Harry took to drugs and alcohol to fight anxiety

During his conversation with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry described his late 20s and 30s as a difficult time as he was battling severe anxiety at the time. He was also trying to hide his pain from the world, which had all the eyes on him. He shared, “I was willing to drink, willing to take drugs, I was willing to do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling. But I slowly became aware that, okay, I wasn’t drinking Monday to Friday but I would probably drink a week’s worth in one day on a Friday or a Saturday night. And I was finding myself drinking not because I was enjoying it, but because I was trying to mask something.”

Prince Harry took therapy sessions on Meghan Markle’s advise

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Prince Harry told Winfrey that he was the ‘yes man’ in the family who would perform all the royal duties across the world. But after he felt burnt out from all the work, he decided to take up mental counselling. Although he never thought about it in his growing up years since he was not “in an environment where it was encouraged to talk about it either”. But finally, it was on Meghan Markle’s encouragement that he started seeing doctors, therapists, and alternative therapists. On being asked by Winfrey why did he take up the therapy session, he replied, “The past. To heal myself from the past.” He added, “I knew that if I didn’t do the therapy and fix myself that I was gonna lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with.”

Prince Harry on Meghan Markle’s suicidal thoughts

Talking about the photograph where he was clicked with his wife Meghan Markle at the Royal Albert Hall for a charity event, Prince Harry shared how it was early that evening that the former actor had shared with him, “The suicidal thoughts and the practicalities of how she was going to end her life.” He said, “The scariest thing for her was her clarity of thought. She hadn’t lost it. She wasn’t crazy. She wasn’t self-medicating be it through pills or through alcohol. She was absolutely sober. She was completely sane yet in the quiet of night these thoughts woke her up. The thing that stopped her from seeing it through was how unfair it would be on me after everything that had happened to my mum and to now be put in a position of losing another woman in my life with a baby inside of her.”

But, Harry has regrets about how he dealt with the situation. Due to their royal duties, the couple didn’t get time to process what Meghan had told Harry. They had to immediately leave for a charity event and “then step out into a wall of cameras and pretend as though everything’s okay.”