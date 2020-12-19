5 big twists we saw in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale

The Mandalorian is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. (Photo: Disney+)

The Mandalorian Season 2 finale was full of surprises, twists and revelations. In general, the sophomore entry of the Star Wars TV was more action-packed than the first one, but the finale episode, titled The Rescue, outdid everything that has ever happened on the show.

The series follows a lone bounty hunter, a Mandalorian called Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), who is tasked to retrieve the Child — who turned out to be a baby from the species of Jedi Master Yoda. Djarin keeps Baby Yoda, as the fandom calls him, for himself, deciding to deliver him to the Jedi and protect him from the clutches of Moff Gideo (Giancarlo Esposito), a leader of remnant Galactic Empire forces.

The sixth episode of the season had Grogu, which is the real name of Baby Yoda, being captured by Gideon. The finale is about the Mandalorian’s mission to rescue Grogu.

Here are the biggest surprises and twists from The Rescue:

(SPOILERS AHEAD)

1. Luke Skywalker and R2-D2

The biggest twist in the episode has to be the appearance of Luke Skywalker and his droid R2-D2. A de-aged Mark Hamill was part of the episode as Din Djarin and others found themselves facing the dreaded Dark Troopers (battle droids). And then Luke Skywalker arrived and began to rip through the Dark Troopers like a hot knife through butter. The appearance, the fight choreography, the de-aging effect — everything was top-notch.

2. Grogu leaves with Luke

It appears this was not a one-off appearance by Mark Hamill. The episode had Grogu leaving with Luke to train in the ways of the Jedi. So it is safe to assume that we are going to see more of Hamill’s de-aged visage.

3. Grogu bids Din Djarin goodbye

We doubt this is the final goodbye, but for now, the Mandalorian has left Grogu in Luke’s care. Djarin takes off his helmet (a taboo in his order) and allows Baby Yoda to touch his face, a rare emotional moment for the bounty hunter.

4. Din Djarin is the ruler of Mandalore

The one who wields the Darksaber is the ruler of the Mandalorians. Bo-Katan had agreed to help Din Djarin if she got the Darksaber, since she needed it to unify Mandalorians. For now, it is Djarin who possesses the Darksaber and is thus the ruler of Mandalore. It is likely that he will honour his promise and give the weapon to Bo-Katan.

5. Boba Fett occupies Jabba the Hutt’s palace

In the post-credits scene of the finale episode, Boba Fett and Fennec Shand storm the palace of Jabba the Hutt. Boba kills Bib Fortuna and claims the throne for himself.

