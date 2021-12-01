420 IPC trailer: Vinay Pathak and Ranvir Shorey promise a nail-biting courtroom drama

ZEE5 has released the trailer of its original film 420 IPC. Starring Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, Gul Panag and Rohan Vinod Mehra, the courtroom drama revolves around a chartered accountant Bansi Keswani (Vinay), who is arrested for an economic offense. While Rohan plays Pathak’s defence lawyer, Ranvir will be seen essaying the role of an eccentric Parsi public prosecutor. Gul, meanwhile, will be seen as Pathak’s wife.

In the trailer, Vinay Pathak is seen as a simple CA, whose client gets arrested in an Rs 1200 crore scam. And while he is still reeling from the same, he also gets caught for forging three blank cheques from another client. 420 IPC will deal with how Pathak’s lawyer fights to save him. The film promises to keep the audience hooked with plenty of twists and turns.

Produced by ZEE Studios and Kyoorius Digital P.L, 420 IPC is directed by Manish Gupta. Talking about the film, the director said in a statement, “After exploring murder mysteries and false rape cases in my previous films, I wanted to make a suspense film that did not involve a violent crime and had subtle humour. I had got the idea for 420 IPC during my extensive three years of research for Section 375 that brought me face to face with court procedures in economic offence cases – which I found to be an unexplored premise for a film”.

Vinay Pathak, on his part, mentioned that he believes in the power of good writing and that’s what attracted him to 420 IPC. “It’s a tight script written by Manish Gupta with an edgy plot which will keep the audience hooked till the last frame. I play a simple family man, a chartered accountant, who finds himself in the midst of a scam,” he said.

Vinod Mehra’s son Rohan Mehra, who is making his digital debut with the project, added, “With a plethora of content choices out there, it is my endeavour to offer something unique and edgy to my fans. 420 IPC is just the kind of film I was waiting to dip my feet in, and I am elated that I could be an integral part of it.”

420 IPC will start streaming on ZEE5 from December 17.