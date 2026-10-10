39 years after Ramayan, Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia reunite for social drama Notice

Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhalia starred as the leads in the popular epic, Ramayan, which had originally aired during the 1987-88 period (Photo: Express Archive)

Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, best known for playing Lord Ram and Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan (1987), are reuniting for their first feature film together in nearly 39 years. The two actors will star in Notice, a social drama directed by Pradeep Gupta.

Notice will premiere on Waves on November 6. Govil will also appear as King Dashrath in Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. The film is scheduled to release internationally on November 6, while its release date in India has not yet been officially announced.

What Notice is about

Producer-actor Aditya Pratap Singh Raghuvanshi has described Notice as a contemporary take on the relationship between Ram and Sita, set in a present-day village. The story centres on a 150-year-old shop threatened by development. Arun Govil plays an ordinary man who takes on a corrupt system to save the shop, while Dipika Chikhlia plays his wife, who stands by him through the struggle.