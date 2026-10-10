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39 years after Ramayan, Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia reunite for social drama Notice
Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia reunite for their first feature film in nearly 39 years with Notice, premiering on Waves on November 6.
Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, best known for playing Lord Ram and Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan (1987), are reuniting for their first feature film together in nearly 39 years. The two actors will star in Notice, a social drama directed by Pradeep Gupta.
Notice will premiere on Waves on November 6. Govil will also appear as King Dashrath in Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. The film is scheduled to release internationally on November 6, while its release date in India has not yet been officially announced.
What Notice is about
Producer-actor Aditya Pratap Singh Raghuvanshi has described Notice as a contemporary take on the relationship between Ram and Sita, set in a present-day village. The story centres on a 150-year-old shop threatened by development. Arun Govil plays an ordinary man who takes on a corrupt system to save the shop, while Dipika Chikhlia plays his wife, who stands by him through the struggle.
Also Read: Ramayan actor Arun Govil: People don’t call me by my name, they call me Ram
“The story has a 150-year-old shop at its centre. All those who have lost their homes or shops due to development will identify with it,” Raghuvanshi told Mid-Day. “And who can tell this story better than Ram and Sita? Where there is a fight between truth and untruth, Ram and Sita’s jodi has to be there. You can call it a modern-day Ramayan.”
Why OTT and not theatres
Notice will not release in theatres. Instead, it will premiere on Waves on November 6 before reaching audiences across 36 satellite television channels.
Raghuvanshi explained the reasoning behind the decision. “We wanted a good OTT reach and Waves has a huge subscriber base. The audiences that go to the theatre today have an urban mindset, but Arunji and Dipikaji’s fans are from TV,” he said. “We thought of reaching the movie through mobiles so that the entire country can appreciate our story and their pairing. Notice will also air on 36 satellite channels.”
Also Read: ‘Sita with curly hair not mentioned in Ramayana’: Deepika Chikhalia on Sai Pallavi casting
Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia became household names after starring in Ramayan, which first aired on Doordarshan in 1987 and ran for 78 episodes. The show became a major television phenomenon, with reports of streets emptying as families gathered to watch it on Sunday mornings. Its popularity also drew renewed attention during its 2020 re-telecast amid the COVID-19 lockdown, when it recorded exceptionally high viewership for a rerun.
The two actors reunited in 2024 for a music video titled Humare Ram Aaye Hai. However, Notice marks their first feature-film collaboration in nearly four decades.
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