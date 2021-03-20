3 things we need to talk about from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 1

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has premiered, and the reactions are largely positive. The series is being hailed for its action sequences and a deeper exploration of its titular characters, who had earlier been limited to supporting roles. The series also examines the image of Captain America as a symbol and what it means to the general public.

But as happens with every MCU movie or show, it has also left us with a few questions that we want answered. Here are the 3 things that we really need to talk about from the first episode:

1. New Captain America

Seeing an unfamiliar and frankly, creepy face in the Captain America helmet was the biggest shock of the episode. It was like Homelander supplanting Superman as the leader of Justice League. This weird new Cap is John Walker, played by Wyatt Russell. In the show, he is the US government’s choice for the mantle of Steve Rogers. It is not yet known if he too was given a special serum.

In the comics, John Walker is a superhero called U.S. Agent, who first appeared as Super-Patriot and then assumed the mantle of Captain America, finally ending up as U.S. Agent.

In the show, however, Walker’s motives do not look noble. At all.

2. Flag-Smashers

In the comics, Flag-Smasher is one person. Two characters have assumed the said identity. But in the show, it is an entire group. While Red Skull was an out-and-out Nazi, Flag-Smasher was anti-patriotism and anarchist in the comics. He believes that concepts like countries and nationalistic identities are hindering the progress of humanity. This may sound noble, but he uses violent methods to achieve his aims, often coming into conflict with Captain America, and even Deadpool, Moon Knight and Punisher. He also runs a group of people sharing his opinion called Ultimatum.



3. Where is Steve Rogers?

While Steve retired from superhero business at the end of Avengers: Endgame, he did not die, at least on screen. There were reports in trade magazines about Chris Evans possibly making a return for a future project. Although Kevin Feige has debunked those reports, fans are hoping that he will perhaps return as a mentor for younger generation superheroes.