3 things we need to discuss about the latest episode of The Falcon and Winter Soldier

As The Falcon and the Winter Soldier inches towards its finale, things are becoming dire for our heroes. The last episode, titled The Whole World Is Watching, ended on a shocking note and it appears the road ahead is not going to be easy for the titular duo.

Let’s discuss the three big things that happened in the latest episode.

SPOILER ALERT

John Walker going murderous

There is a chance that John Walker may go rogue and become an outright villain. (Photo: Marvel Studios) There is a chance that John Walker may go rogue and become an outright villain. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

John Walker, the new Captain America, went apoplectic after his partner, Lemar, was killed by the Flag-Smashers. He also used the iconic vibranium shield of Captain America and pounded one of the Flag-Smashers to death. The visual of the blood-stained shield was extremely disturbing and has tarred the virtuous image he was trying to build. The anger was understandable, but not the cold-blooded murder and the fact that numerous people recorded it with their phones is certainly going to create problems for the new Cap. There is a chance that he may go rogue and become an outright villain. And if that happens, he is going to be a formidable villain considering he consumed the lone remaining Super Soldier serum vial.

Where did Zemo go?

We think Zemo is not done with the Avengers. (Photo: Marvel Studios) We think Zemo is not done with the Avengers. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Amid all the noise, Zemo has escaped. A war criminal who killed King T’Chaka and almost destroyed the Avengers, is now free. It is bizarre to see an out-and-out villain being basically absolved from everything he has done by turning him into a funny and even concerning person. Where has he gone, by the way? We think he is not done with the Avengers and still nurses hatred and resentment against all super-people.

Is Steve Rogers alive?

Are we going to see Steve Rogers in the last two episodes of Falcon and Winter Soldier? (Photo: Marvel Studios) Are we going to see Steve Rogers in the last two episodes of Falcon and Winter Soldier? (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Steve Rogers was old by the end of Avengers: Endgame and had retired from the superhero business but was certainly not dead. So where is he? Are we going to see him in the last two episodes? We do hope so. He can rescue Sam and Bucky from this brouhaha through just his advice even if he is not much of a fighter anymore. It was earlier reported by Deadline that Chris Evans might come back for a future MCU property, though not for a Captain America installment.

