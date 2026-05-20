24-carat gold dresses, pink Rolls Royce for kids: Desi Bling shows unhinged Dubai billionaire life

Netflix’s newest reality series Desi Bling drops Indian TV couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash into the glittering world of Dubai’s ultra-wealthy Indian expat circuit, that includes billionaire couple Satish and Tabinda Sanpal, Rizwan and Adel Sajan, Dyuti Parruck, Pamela Serena, Alizey Mirza, Lailli Mirza, Janvee Gaur, Sana Sajan and Iryna Kinakh.

Episode one wastes no time getting to the point: money.

Our hosts for the episode are Satish and Tabinda Sanpal — Dubai’s billionaire couple. Satish, Founder and Chairman of ANAX Holding, recalls arriving in Dubai with “1 million dirham” and building his empire through the gold business before eventually finding massive success.

One of the most eyebrow-raising moments comes when Tabinda casually reveals that she has been massaging Satish’s feet every morning for the last nine years because, according to his belief system, it brings wealth.

“Since I have been with Satish, I massage his feet every morning. He wakes up like a prince. He believes that if a wife touches her husband’s feet every morning, it brings wealth,” she says.

Nine years of foot massages. The wealth creation strategy no financial advisor has ever recommended.

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Baby Bella: Born gold, literally

Then there’s Bella, the Sanpals’ daughter, who arrived into this world at a London hospital frequented by actual royalty. We have heard of being born with a silver spoon. Bella, however, was born with an entire gold cutlery set waiting for her. Thali, glass, spoon — all 24-carat.

“She was born at a very famous hospital in London where members of the royal family have also given birth. Before Bella was born, her father got gold cutlery made for her — she has a gold plate, gold glass and gold spoon,” Tabinda shares.

The stories only get more extravagant from there. Recalling Bella’s first birthday party, Satish and Tabinda share she arrived in a princess carriage wearing a dress and jacket made of 24-carat gold while a cake descended dramatically from the ceiling before the celebrations began.

And the birthday gift? Satish has ordered Bella a customised pink Rolls Royce. Like most viewers at home, Tejasswi initially assumes it’s a toy car. It is not. Tabinda clarified, very calmly, that it is a full-size, actual Rolls Royce.

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“I have never heard of gifts like this in my life,” Tejasswi admits, visibly stunned.

We hear you, Tejasswi. We all hear you.

Gold by the kilo

Tabinda then reveals that Satish has promised to gift her gold equal to her body weight for their 10th wedding anniversary, before casually mentioning that she already owns “40 kilos of gold” and receives three kilos more every year on Dhanteras.

At this rate, Tabinda is less a person and more a walking investment portfolio.

At this point, even Karan Kundrra seems overwhelmed by the wealth flexing. “We don’t come from a place where you can openly talk about these things. Humne is tarah se bolna shuru kar diya humare yahaan pe income tax ki raid pad jaati hai,” he jokes.

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Cameo of the episode: Mochi the dog

And just when you think the episode cannot possibly become more absurdly luxurious, in another scene entrepreneur and wellness advocate Pamela Sareen arrives with her dog Mochi — who is wearing a Richard Mille watch as a collar and eating caviar. Pamela and Mochi are, naturally, twinning in outfit.

Episode one sets the tone with remarkable efficiency: this is a world where dresses are made of gold, cakes descend dramatically from ceilings, and even the dogs wear watches most people can only dream of.

Desi Bling, the seven episode reality show, is currently streaming on Netflix.

Editorial Note: This article is an entertainment review and recap of a reality television series. The financial anecdotes, lifestyle choices, and personal customs discussed are presented solely as part of the show’s entertainment narrative and should not be taken as professional financial advice or practical lifestyle recommendations.