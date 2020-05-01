23 Hours to Kill trailer: Jerry Seinfeld is back to doing what he does best

23 Hours to Kill arrives on May 5. 23 Hours to Kill arrives on May 5.

Jerry Seinfeld is all set for his first comedy special in more than two decades (22 years, to be precise). Titled 23 Hours to Kill, the Netflix comedy special is not just him doing comedy after a long time, it also shows that he never lost his grip on the art form.

Seinfeld was an established stand-up comedian even before his TV series, Seinfeld, which he co-created with Larry David.

A trailer of Jerry Seinfeld’s 23 Hours to Kill has been released by Netflix.

The trailer is interspersed with bits of footage from the comedy special. The jokes are classic Seinfeld, filled with his trademark casual humour that translates everyday instances into audiences’ guffaws. That is the thing with Seinfeld, he does not need to go to great lengths to generate laughs. He can just mine ordinary life to get his fans convulsing with laughter.

Among other jokes, Seinfeld wants the audience to know how lucky they are, that he is performing in front of them and not doing anything else. For he really could be doing anything whatsoever, he claims, and he chose to tell them jokes on stage.

The official synopsis reads, “Comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld is back with an all new stand-up special: 23 Hours to Kill. This hour-long special showcases more of Seinfeld’s sharp angles on everyday life. Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill streams May 5th, only on Netflix.”

