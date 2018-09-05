22 July trailer: Paul Greengrass’ next on 2011 Norway attacks

Directed by Paul Greengrass, 22 July is based on the 2011 Norway attacks. Directed by Paul Greengrass, 22 July is based on the 2011 Norway attacks.

Directed by Paul Greengrass, known for Captain Phillips and a few films of the Bourne series, 22 July is based on the Norway attacks of 2011. These were the deadliest terror attacks that Norway faced since World War 2. The attacks occurred in two parts. First came the car bomb explosion and later when a mass shooting occurred at a leadership camp.

22 July is based on these attacks and uses the point of view of a survivor to tell the tale. The trailer of the film is out and the actor playing the extremist certainly catches the attention. The role of Anders Behring Breivik, the right-wing extremist, is being played by Anders Danielsen Lie.

Paul Greengrass’ film 22 July is based on the book One of Us: The Story of an Attack in Norway – and Its Aftermath by Åsne Seierstad.

Watch the trailer of 22 July here:

The film’s cast and crew members are all Norwegian. 22 July was premiered at the 75th Venice International Film Festival. Earlier, U – July 22, a film by Erik Poppe was made on the same events.

22 July will debut on October 10 globally in select theaters and on Netflix.

